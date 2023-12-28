50 Cent has responded to his son Sire’s request for him to return to music after meeting Travis Scott.

Sire, 50’s 11-year-old son, was backstage at Scott’s tour stop at the Prudential Centre in New Jersey on Tuesday (December 26) and appears to have come home wanting his dad to do more music.

The G-Unit founder wrote on Instagram: “SIRE came back and said I need to make a New song and do it 10 times like Travis. I said you need to brush your teeth and get in the bed it’s bedtime. LOL.”

In an earlier post, 50 captured a shot of Sire hanging out with the Utopia star and wrote: “Sire and Travis rocking out, Christmas vibes he said the sh!t was littt [fire emoji].”

50 Cent has been more preoccupied with the world of film and television over the last decade.

He has not released an album since Animal Ambition in 2014, though a number of singles have followed including the double platinum collaboration with Chris Brown “I’m the Man” and appearances on Nicki Minaj‘s Pink Friday 2 and Nas‘ and Hit-Boy‘s Magic 2.

Earlier this year, 50 reignited excitement for new music by revealing he’s working on a new album with longtime friend and collaborator Dr. Dre.

“I got a text from [Eminem] that he had already spoke to Dre, and that Dre is in there and he got some crazy stuff for me to go hear,” he told Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

“This is my process: I’ll go make something, what I can find, the best music that I can put my hands on. And when I feel real good about it, I bring it to put pressure on Dre to offer me something. ‘Cause he’ll have something… He’s always had something.”

The mogul, who has branched out into producing films and TV shows in recent years including the vastly popular Power franchise, recently took out a long-term lease on his own movie studio.

Located in Louisiana, the lease will cost 50 Cent $2,400 annually for 30 years, after which he can renew it for 15 more if he pleases.

50 also recently announced that he was moving his production deal from STARZ to Fox.

In a statement, he said: “I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and Fox that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on Fox, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions.”

Despite leaving STARZ, 50 has a number of upcoming projects with the cable network including boxing drama Fightland and African warrior Queen series Queen Nzinga.

Earlier this year, 50 appeared in The Expendables 4 which also featured his classic hit “P.I.M.P.”