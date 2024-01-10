Getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday? No matter which two teams are facing off, you’ll find celebrations in every neighborhood across the country. People love to gather, eat, and have fun together even if they’re not huge football fans. We put together this list of fascinating Super Bowl trivia questions and answers to test your knowledge and get the party started!

Super Bowl Trivia for Game Day

Which team won the first Super Bowl?

The Green Bay Packers won the first-ever Super Bowl in 1967.

Who holds the record for the most Super Bowl MVP awards?

Tom Brady, with five Super Bowl MVP awards.

Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls?

Miami has hosted the most Super Bowls.

Who was the first celebrity to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show?

While not considered the headliner, Carol Channing performed in 1970 at Super Bowl IV.

What is the highest-scoring Super Bowl game ever?

Super Bowl XXIX (San Francisco 49ers vs. San Diego Chargers) with a combined 75 points.

Which performers had a wardrobe malfunction during the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show?

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake were at the center of one of the biggest controversies in halftime show history.

What is the only team to have played in four Super Bowls without ever leading at any point during the games?

The Minnesota Vikings hold this unfortunate distinction!

Who is the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl?

Sean McVay is the youngest coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl. He was just 36 at the time!

Which team has the most Super Bowl appearances?

The New England Patriots.

What was the only Super Bowl to go to overtime?

Super Bowl LI (New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons).

Who was the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl?

Doug Williams of the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XXII (1988).

Which player scored the first touchdown in Super Bowl history?

Max McGee of the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I.

What is the largest point margin ever in a Super Bowl?

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Denver Broncos by 45 points in Super Bowl XXIV, the largest point margin win in Super Bowl history to date.

Which city hosted the first Super Bowl outside the United States?

No Super Bowl has ever been played outside the United States.

Who was the first player to say “I’m going to Disney World!” after winning the Super Bowl?

Phil Simms of the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXI.

Which losing Super Bowl team had the best record the next season?

The Miami Dolphins in 1971 and 1972.

Who was the oldest player ever to play in a Super Bowl?

Tom Brady at age 43 in Super Bowl LV.

Which team holds the record for the most Super Bowl losses?

The Patriots and Broncos are tied for the most Super Bowl losses (five each).

Which superstars performed at the halftime show of Super Bowl L (50)?

Coldplay, with special appearances by Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, in 2016.

Who is the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl?

Tom Brady, who won Super Bowl LV at the age of 43.

What team won the Super Bowl in 2000, often remembered for “The Tackle” at the end of the game?

The St. Louis Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000.

Who was the first wide receiver to win Super Bowl MVP?

Lynn Swann of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl X (1976).

Which player has the most career Super Bowl touchdowns?

Jerry Rice, with eight touchdowns.

What team recorded the first shutout in Super Bowl history?

No game in Super Bowl history has ever ended with a shutout.

Which was the first Wild Card team to win a Super Bowl?

The Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XV (1980).

Who performed the national anthem at Super Bowl 50?

Lady Gaga sang “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Which team holds the record for the longest drought between Super Bowl appearances?

The Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions are tied at 56 years.

Which Super Bowl was played in the coldest weather?

Super Bowl VI in New Orleans, with a kickoff temperature of 39 degrees Fahrenheit.

Who is the only player in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass and catch a touchdown pass in the same Super Bowl?

Nick Foles, in Super Bowl LII.

What was the first Super Bowl to be held in February?

Super Bowl XXXVI, when New England faced off against St. Louis in 2002.

Which two teams have faced each other the most in the Super Bowl?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys have faced each other three times.

What was the first Super Bowl in which a team scored exactly 3 points?

The Los Angeles Rams scored just 3 points in Super Bowl LIII.

Which Super Bowl had the smallest attendance?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, just 25,000 fans watched the Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Super Bowl LV in 2021. The rest of the seats at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa were filled with cardboard cutouts!

Which Super Bowl was the first to be played indoors?

Super Bowl XII at the Louisiana Superdome.

What was the most-watched Super Bowl in history?

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in 2023 was the most-watched U.S.-based telecast of all time.

What player won Super Bowl MVP despite his team losing the game?

Chuck Howley of the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V.

Which Super Bowl had the first halftime show featuring a pop star?

In 1991, “A Small World Salute to 25 Years of the Super Bowl” featured New Kids on the Block.

What is the only team to finish the regular season undefeated and then win the Super Bowl?

The 1972 Miami Dolphins.

Americans eat about 1.42 billion of what food on Super Bowl Sunday?

They eat more than a billion chicken wings during the game!

Who was the first player to win consecutive Super Bowl MVPs?

Bart Starr of the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowls I and II.

Which team scored the fewest points in a Super Bowl game?

The Miami Dolphins, with 3 points in Super Bowl VI.

Which player has played in the most Super Bowls?

Tom Brady, with 10 Super Bowl appearances.

How much money do Americans spend on food, drinks, apparel, and decorations for Super Bowl Sunday?

Total spending averages about $16.5 billion, or $85.36 per person.

What was the first Super Bowl in which both teams were making their first appearance?

The first Super Bowl where both teams were making their first appearance was Super Bowl XX, held on January 26, 1986, when the Chicago Bears achieved victory over the New England Patriots.

What is the highest number of points scored by a single team in a Super Bowl?

55 points, by the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIV.

What is the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show performance?

Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show is officially the most-watched halftime show performance of all time.

How much is spent on Super Bowl commercials each year?

In 2022, multiple 30-second spots sold for $7 million apiece, while the NFL’s Super Bowl ad revenue climbed to over $500 million.

How much do Super Bowl tickets cost?

In 2022, for Super Bowl LVII, Ticketmaster listed tickets starting at $6,000 all the way up to $27,500.

What company replaced Pepsi as the title sponsor for the Super Bowl halftime show?

In 2022, Apple Music took over as title sponsor for the show.

In what year were there two Black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl for the first time?

For the first time in 57 Super Bowls, both teams (the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles) were led by Black quarterbacks—Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts for the Eagles.

How much did tickets to the first Super Bowl cost?

They cost just $12!

Who were the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl?

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles were the first brothers to face each other on Super Bowl Sunday in 2023.

