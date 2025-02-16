



President Trump said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to begin negotiations immediately, with plans to meet in Saudi Arabia, which has unsettled some Republican Senators who want to see the Kremlin leader punished for directing his military to invade Kyiv in 2022.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Vice President Vance on Friday after which Ukraine’s president praised Trump’s determination to end the nearly three-year war in Eastern Europe.

Zelensky will be on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” where he will likely discuss Ukraine’s demands during the negotiations and elaborate on the upcoming meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Plus, on Thursday, the House Budget Committee passed a budget resolution after a lengthy Thursday night meeting. It was approved with a party-line 21-16 vote and is now set to be considered by the full chamber. Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) is scheduled to be on NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday” where he will likely talk about the House budget negotiations and the latest development around the potential peace deal in the Russia-Ukraine war.

See the full Sunday shows lineup here and follow along below for today’s latest updates.





