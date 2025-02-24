



A Delta Air Lines flight declared an emergency on board after there was a “smoky odor” detected on the flight deck. It was the second incident Monday for the airline.

Flight 1882 was headed from Atlanta to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and was in flight when the incident occurred.

Earlier Monday, a Delta flight heading out of Atlanta to Columbia, S.C., returned to the Georgia airport after crew observed a “haze” inside the aircraft shortly after taking off. It was a Boeing 717-200 plane.

The second incident was a Boeing 767 plane carrying 206 passengers, two pilots and six flight attendants. It landed safely in San Juan and passengers deplaned normally.

“Prior to landing safely in San Juan, the flight crew of Flight 1882 on Feb. 24 detected a smoky odor in the flight deck and followed procedures to mitigate,” the airline said.

The Hill has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for comment.





