



House Republican leadership is aiming to muscle through a budget resolution Tuesday that would serve as a blueprint to pass large swaths of President Trump’s agenda.

But opposition has emerged from all sides of the conference, and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and his leadership team are scrambling to shore up support. Johnson can afford only one GOP defection, assuming full attendance on both sides.

Senate Republicans have already adopted their own, slimmed-down version of the resolution, but Trump has expressed a preference for the House’s plan.

The House is set to vote on the bill in the afternoon.

Also on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared that tech billionaire Elon Musk will join President Trump alongside his Cabinet for its first meeting on Wednesday.

She also announced that the White House Correspondents’ Association will no longer oversee the White House press pool amid the executive branch’s tense relationship with the media.

Follow along with live updates below.





Source link