



House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said during a radio interview that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has done a complete “about face” on the U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal that was not signed after the heated meeting between the two delegations late last month.

“I’m really grateful and glad that Zelensky, in the last several days, has done an about face. He’s effectively apologized for all that. And he said, ‘Oh no, no, we would like that deal after all.’ I think he had a rude awakening,” Johnson said during his Saturday appearance on John Catsimatidis’s radio show “Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM.

“I think a lot of the people in his country were upset with the way that was handled. Certainly we all were, but we’ve got to get him back to the table,” Johnson told Catsimatidis.

The minerals deal, which President Trump said would allow Washington to regain some of the assistance it had given to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion started three years ago while bolstering Kyiv’s economy, was slated to be signed by Zelensky during his Feb. 28 visit to the White House.

The agreement was not signed as Zelensky, Trump and Vice President Vance had several contentious exchanges over peace agreement negotiations. Zelensky argued that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could not be a trustworthy negotiator during peace talks as he has gone back on previous ceasefires in Eastern Europe.

Trump and Vance contended that Zelensky was not grateful enough for the military assistance the U.S. has given to Ukraine and that Ukraine’s leader does not have very much leverage if negotiations ensue.

“You’re gambling with World War III. And what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country,” Trump said.

Zelensky said the U.S. has not experienced the consequences of the three-year conflict since it is far removed from the war-torn region, but that could be different in the future, prompting a forceful response from Trump.

“Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel,” the commander-in-chief said. “We’re trying to solve a problem. Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel.”

Shortly after the heated meeting, Zelensky said he would not apologize. Days later, he described it as a “regrettable” gathering. Ukraine’s leader also wrote that he is ready to sign the minerals deal, arguing it would be a “step toward greater security and solid security guarantees.”

Johnson said during the radio interview that Trump was “excited” for Zelensky to sign the deal during the Feb. 28 meeting.

Since then, the U.S. halted aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, moves seen as a way to bring Zelensky back to the negotiating table.

Despite the late February back-and-forth, Washington is still optimistic that a deal for the minerals will be struck.

“The mineral deal is an important part of the president’s policy. No. 1, the American people have got to get some payback for the incredible financial investment we’ve made in this country,” Vance told reporters while on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Backers of the deal said the agreement would provide Washington with a strong argument to defend Ukraine against potential future aggression from the Kremlin. Those who are critical of the bilateral agreement argue it equates to Washington extorting Kiev while also sidelining Zelensky from talks between Putin and Trump.

Johnson reiterated his view that if Zelensky cannot deliver the “deal for this country,” then Ukraine needs to “send a leader who can.”





