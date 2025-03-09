



House Republicans on Saturday unveiled a 99-page, six-month stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown and increase defense funding while seeking cuts for nondefense programs, which will likely be a main focus of this week’s Sunday shows.

Plus, President Trump’s trade war with the U.S.’s top trading partners has intensified this week.

The president also said he is weighing imposing additional sanctions on Russia to pressure the Kremlin to partake in peace negotiations. However, Trump stated earlier this week that he is having a tougher time dealing with Ukraine.

Former White House adviser on Russia, Fiona Hill, is slated to appear on CBS’s “Face the Nation” where she will likely discuss the latest back-and-forth between Washington and Kyiv and the potential meeting between U.S. and Ukrainian officials next week in Saudi Arabia.

Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif.) was one of 10 House Democrats who voted on Thursday to censure fellow Democratic Rep. Al Green (Texas), two days after the Texas lawmaker heckled Trump during his Tuesday night address to a joint session of Congress. The California Democrat is set to be on NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday,” where he will likely elaborate on his vote to reprimand Green.







