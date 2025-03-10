



A Maryland resident with recent international travel has confirmed to be infected with a case of measles.

The Maryland Department of Health and Howard County health officials announced Sunday that a person who recently traveled internationally was confirmed to be infected.

The case was not associated with the current measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico.

“Out of an abundance of caution, health officials are coordinating an effort to identify people who might have been exposed, including contracting potentially exposed passengers on specific flights,” the officials said.

The department said anyone who was at Washington Dulles International Airport in Terminal A, on transportation to the main terminal and in the baggage claim area, on March 5 from 4 to 9 p.m. could have been exposed.

People could have been exposed if they also were at Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department from March 7 at 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Early symptoms include a fever higher than 101 degrees, a runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes. A person will experience a red rash one to four days after early symptoms.

A large outbreak in West Texas has killed two people, making them the first U.S. measles deaths in a decade. State health officials in Texas say the hundreds of thousands of people in the San Antonio area could have been exposed.

Measles is a highly transmissible virus, as one infected person can infect 9 out of 10 people they come in contact with.





