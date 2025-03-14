



Johns Hopkins University said Thursday that it is cutting over 2,000 workers because of a federal funding cut.

“The termination of more than $800 million in [U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)] funding is now forcing us to wind down critical work here in Baltimore and internationally,” a spokesperson for the school said in an email to The Hill.

“We can confirm that the elimination of foreign aid funding has led to the loss of 1,975 positions in 44 countries internationally and 247 in the United States,” the spokesperson continued.

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveiled that 83 percent of USAID’s programs would be canceled, fundamentally finishing a striking fall for the agency under President Trump’s administration.

“After a 6 week review we are officially cancelling 83% of the programs at USAID,” Rubio previously said on the social platform X.

The secretary said 5,200 contracts had been ended, which would have spent “tens of billions” of dollars. According to Rubio, the contracts did not serve the country and hurt it in some cases.

“In consultation with Congress, we intend for the remaining 18 percent of programs we are keeping (approximately 1,000) to now be administered more effectively under the State Department,” Rubio said.

In their email to The Hill, the Johns Hopkins spokesperson said some other “29 international and 78 domestic employees will be furloughed with a reduced schedule.”

The Hill has reached out to the State Department for comment.





Source link