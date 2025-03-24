



President Trump is demanding that Colorado take down it’s “purposefully distorted” painting of him hanging in the State Capitol.

“Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before,” Trump said in a post Sunday on Truth Social. “The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one [of] me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older.”

Trump said he would prefer not having a picture at all than having the one hung up. He said many Coloradans have called the state looking to get it changed or removed.

“I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down,” Trump said. “Jared should be ashamed of himself.”

Trump was referencing the members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, commonly called TdA, which had a presence in Aurora, Colorado last year. The president invoked the Alien Enemies Act recently to deport nearly 300 alleged members.

The group reportedly had taken over an apartment building in the city and video shared online showed a group of armed men at the apartment shortly before someone was shot, prompting Trump to visit the area during his campaign and familiarize the group in the U.S.

In 2018, an advisor to Colorado’s Democratic House Speaker Crisanta Duran snuck a political activist into the state Capitol who placed a large portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin into the spot where Trump’s portrait was meant to be. It came after Republicans reportedly were not able to raise the funds needed to paint the picture of Trump, 9News in Denver reported.

The Hill has reached out to Polis’s office for comment.





