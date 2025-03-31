



Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday stressed the importance of the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, saying it could determine “the future of America and Western Civilization.”

Musk reposted a report from a right-wing social media account suggesting if Democrats win the Supreme Court seat, they would “redraw up districts and add seats for Democrats.”

“1000%,” Musk wrote in response on the social platform X, which he owns. “What’s at issue here is control of the US House of Representatives.”

“This Wisconsin Supreme Court race might decide the future of America and Western Civilization!” he continued. “It’s a big deal.”

Musk’s remarks come just before he’s expected to speak at a town hall in Wisconsin, where voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast a vote in the closely watched Supreme Court race. Many voters have also opted to vote early or by absentee ballot.

Musk’s political and financial influence will be put to the test this week. He spent $12 million through his America PAC to support Brad Schimel over liberal candidate Susan Crawford in a race that will determine the partisan tilt on the state Supreme Court. Building America’s Future, a group that has previously received funding from Musk, added $4.7 million to the race.

The election has been seen as the first critical bellwether of President Trump’s second term, as Democratic energy appears to be growing on the grassroots level. Much of the attention has centered on Musk, whose role in the administration has received outsized attention and whose presence in the race has given fodder to Democrats supporting Crawford.

Democratic donors have also opened their pockets in the race, including most notably George Soros and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, underscoring the degree to which both sides see the election as critical.





