



Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) says that a bipartisan bill to curb President Trump’s tariff power backed by seven Republican senators doesn’t have a future in Congress because Trump has already threatened to veto it.

Thune dismissed the possibility of bringing the legislation sponsored by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), which would require Congress to approve new tariffs within 60 days, to the Senate floor for a vote.

“I don’t think that has a future. The president’s indicated he would veto it. I don’t see how they get it on the floor in the House so I think at this point we’re kind of waiting to see what’s going to happen next,” Thune told reporters Monday afternoon.

The legislation would require the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of imposing new tariffs or increasing tariffs, and to provide to lawmakers an assessment of the potential impact of imposing or increasing a duty on U.S. businesses and consumers.

It would require that new tariffs and tariff increases expire after 60 days unless Congress passes a joint resolution of approval, and would provide a pathway for lawmakers to cancel tariffs before 60 days by passing a joint resolution of disapproval.

Along with Grassley, Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) have sponsored the bill.

But the Trump administration has already informed senators that Trump would veto the proposal if it ever got to his desk.

In a statement of administrative policy circulated to Senate offices Monday, the Trump administration informed lawmakers that it “strongly opposes” the Trade Review Act of 2025.

The administration argued the legislation would “severely constrain the president’s ability to use authorities long recognized by Congress and upheld by the courts to respond to national emergencies and foreign threats.”

“If S. 1272 were presented to the President, he would veto the bill,” the White House budget office warned.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) told reporters earlier Monday: “We have to give the president space.”

“His strategy is playing out. It’s been less than a weak so I think he’s owed that,” he said.





