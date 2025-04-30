



The Wisconsin Supreme Court has temporarily suspended Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan, who has been accused of assisting a migrant evade immigration authorities.

In a Tuesday order, the court said, “We conclude, on our own motion, that it is in the public interest that she be temporarily relieved of her official duties.”

Last Friday, Dugan was arrested by federal authorities on charges linked to obstructing a proceeding and concealing an individual prior to their arrest. Federal authorities have alleged that she had attempted to hinder President Trump’s immigration agenda via helping a migrant in the country illegally avoid arrest in her courtroom.

“I can confirm that our @FBI agents just arrested Hannah Dugan — a county judge in Milwaukee — for allegedly helping an illegal alien avoid an arrest by @ICEgov,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post on the social platform X last Friday. “No one is above the law.”

Craig Mastantuono, a lawyer for Dugan, said that she “wholeheartedly regrets and protests her arrest” during a hearing last week.

“It was not made in the interest of public safety,” Mastantuono added.

Two weeks ago, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Mexican national Eduardo Flores-Ruiz was arrested following being due in Dugan’s courtroom over three misdemeanor counts of battery connected to a fight with roommates.

When officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) appeared at the courtroom earlier this month, they presented a warrant, but Dugan requested more information and also said they would need to talk with Milwaukee County Courts Chief Judge Carl Ashley before going through with an arrest, per court documents.

“Judge Dugan became visibly angry, commented that the situation was ‘absurd,’ left the bench, and entered chambers. At the time, Flores-Ruiz was seated in the gallery of the courtroom,” per an FBI affidavit.

Officers then went to discuss with Ashley, which is when Dugan allegedly told Flores-Ruiz and his attorneys to exit through a side door.

The Hill has reached out to Mastantuono for comment.





