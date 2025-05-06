



President Trump swiped at Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney moments before he arrived at the White House for their first in-person meeting.

“I look forward to meeting the new Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney. I very much want to work with him, but cannot understand one simple TRUTH — Why is America subsidizing Canada by $200 Billion Dollars a year, in addition to giving them FREE Military Protection, and many other things?” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump repeated his argument that the United States does not need various imports from Canada, such as cars or lumber.

“They, on the other hand, need EVERYTHING from us!” Trump posted. “The Prime Minister will be arriving shortly and that will be, most likely, my only question of consequence.”

Trump has repeatedly mused about Canada becoming the 51st state, a prospect Carney and other Canadian leaders have dismissed. Trump said in an interview last month that he was “not trolling” when he raised the idea.

The two leaders are expected to discuss trade during Tuesday’s meeting.

The Trump administration has imposed a 25 percent tariff on Canada, citing claims that the ally is not doing enough to stop fentanyl from coming into the United States, despite relatively little of the substance entering the U.S. via the northern border. Certain goods that comply with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) have been exempted from those tariffs.

Updated at 11:54 a.m. EDT





Source link