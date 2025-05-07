



Cameron Hamilton, the acting director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will testify before a House Appropriations subcommittee Tuesday afternoon on oversight of the agency.

The hearing comes as Homeland Security Secretary (DHS) Kristi Noem has vowed to shutter much of the agency, citing President Trump’s wish for states to have more control over emergency response efforts.

She defended the push, which has sparked scrutiny from experts who say it could leave vulnerable communities at risk, during a DHS oversight hearing Tuesday.

Hamilton took the reins from former director Deanne Criswell, who resigned in January following turmoil in the wake of Hurricanes Milton and Helene, which battered the southeastern U.S. last year.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.





