



As a military spouse who has moved five times in nine years, I know how rare it is to have a stable career. I have managed to stay employed thanks to remote work, a flexible industry and an understanding employer.

But I’m the exception.

Despite being highly educated and eager to contribute, military spouses as a group remain sidelined. Unemployment in our community is nearly five times the national average, and among those working, two-thirds report being underemployed.

That’s not just a personal hardship — it is a policy failure.

Military life brings a host of unique challenges: frequent relocations, licensing roadblocks, inconsistent access to childcare. These structural barriers aren’t new, but they remain largely unresolved. And while some progress has been made, it hasn’t gone far enough.

One glaring issue is professional licensing. At present, many states now offer some form of license reciprocity for military spouses, but policies vary widely and are inconsistently implemented. Temporary licenses often expire before permanent ones are processed, leaving spouses in professional limbo. This is especially burdensome in fields like healthcare, law and education. Many aren’t even aware of their options, and there’s no clear oversight to ensure states follow through. Congress and the Department of Defense can help by raising the cap on the department’s license reimbursement program, expanding multi-state compacts, and pushing states to standardize procedures.

Another key barrier is childcare. At my current duty station, waitlists for on-base care are long, licensed off-base care is almost non-existent, and flexible options are limited. I’m not alone; a recent survey found that 67 percent of military spouses say childcare challenges have directly impacted their ability to work or pursue education. If we want to keep military families resilient and economically secure, solving the childcare gap is not optional.

There are steps Congress can take right now. First, pass the bipartisan Military Spouse Hiring Act, which would extend the Work Opportunity Tax Credit to employers who hire military spouses. Second, provide targeted funding for portable career training and Defense child development centers. And third, hold states accountable for streamlining licensure processes.

Employers also have a role to play. Programs like the Military Spouse Employment Partnership help match spouses with companies offering portable and remote roles. These roles aren’t just convenient — they’re essential for a population that often picks up and moves every two to three years.

This isn’t just a family issue; it’s a workforce and national security issue. When military spouses are unemployed, it affects financial security, troop retention and readiness. Service members are more likely to leave the military if their spouse’s career can’t survive military life. The broader economy also pays the price: Military spouse underemployment and unemployment costs the U.S. nearly $1 billion annually in lost income and productivity.

We know what works. What we need is sustained commitment from lawmakers, agencies and employers to make it happen. Today, on Military Spouse Appreciation Day, let’s do more than say thank you. Let’s remove the barriers that hold spouses back and create real opportunity for a workforce that’s more than ready to serve.

Nicole Tidei is a corporate communications executive, the wife of a U.S. Navy fighter pilot, and the mother of two.





