Regardless of your artistic abilities, you can still help your students improve their own artistry thanks to directed drawing activities. They walk you through the process step-by-step so anyone can create their very own masterpiece. Teachers often lead the session by drawing on the whiteboard or chart paper while students follow along. Although there are a ton of good options for instructional videos, a favorite of ours is the Art for Kids Hub on YouTube—they have hundreds of videos spanning all interests. Here are some of our favorite free directed drawing activities for kids. Grab your favorite art supplies and get creative!
1. Fancy flowers
Draw these simple flowers, then fill them in with markers or colored pencils to personalize them.
Learn more: Draw a Flower at Kitchen Table Classroom
2. Baby Yoda
Whether you call him Baby Yoda, The Child, or Grogu, he’s bound to be one of your most popular directed drawing activities!
Learn more: How To Draw Baby Yoda at Art Projects for Kids
3. An adorable dog
Kids will definitely love this easy-to-follow guide on how to draw a basic dog shape. With a few tweaks, they can personalize it to look like their favorite furry pal.
Learn more: How To Draw a Dog at Easy Peasy and Fun
4. Night sky owl
First, kids draw these simple owls, then they add stars with white crayons. Finally, they use watercolors to add the finishing touches.
Learn more: Owls at Night at Primarily Speaking
5. Tree frog
Who doesn’t love a pop-eyed tree frog? The video guides you through each step of the process as you bring your funny frog friend to life.
6. Sloth
This cheery sloth is just hanging around, begging to be sketched and colored!
Learn more: How To Draw a Sloth at Art Projects for Kids
7. Simple building
Regardless of your drawing ability, you can create a simple house or building like the one shown here just by using basic shapes. Artists can easily customize it to their liking by adding more windows, changing the shape, or choosing different colors.
Learn more: How To Draw an Easy Building at How To Draw Easy
8. Robot
Say hi to this happy robot, then learn how to create one of your own.
9. Person
Drawing people can be intimidating, but this tutorial simplifies things for beginner artists.
Learn more: Man Drawing at I Heart Crafty Things
10. Llama
Llamas are as popular as ever, so they make the perfect choice for directed drawing.
11. Penguin
The free printable worksheet makes drawing this chubby penguin pal a snap.
Learn more: Penguin Activities + A Directed Drawing at Natalie Lynn Kindergarten
12. Happy mug
Since the weather is getting colder, why not warm up with this sweet and silly drawing of a mug winking?
13. Elephant
Those pink ears! Everyone will want to learn how to sketch this playful pachyderm.
14. Chickadee
Check out chickadees at your local bird feeder, then learn how to draw them!
Learn more: Easy How To Draw a Bird Tutorial and Bird Coloring Page at Art Projects for Kids
15. Superhero
Since kids usually love superheroes, they will get a kick out of drawing their very own!
16. Boo bat
We love that this adorable bat is mostly made up of basic shapes that every kid can master.
Learn more: Bat Directed Drawing at Babbling Abby
17. Bunny
This sweet bunny face is the perfect springtime art project.
18. Pop art landscape
Before drawing, give your little artists a brief overview of the Pop Art movement. Afterward, let them put the lessons into place in this fun landscape that includes bright colors and fun patterns.
Learn more: Easy Pop Art Landscape and Pop Art Coloring Page at Art Projects for Kids
19. Humpback whale
Studying the ocean? Try sea creature directed drawing activities, like this humpback whale.
Learn more: Easy How To Draw a Whale Tutorial and Whale Coloring Page at Art Projects for Kids
20. Pine tree
The tree shape is simple, but markers diluted with water turn this into a truly pretty picture.
Learn more: Paint With Markers – Pine Tree Step-by-Step Tutorial at The Kitchen Table Classroom
21. Abstract face
This abstract face is so simple to draw yet provides so much opportunity for individuality and creativity. Follow the steps for the basic outline, then grab your favorite set of markers, paints, or colored pencils and fill the page with color!
Learn more: Easy How To Draw an Abstract Face Tutorial and Coloring Page at Art Projects for Kids
22. Lighthouse
Turn on some soothing ocean sounds and sketch a serene shoreline scene.
23. Apple
An apple a day … makes good drawing practice! We love that this activity includes both a whole apple and apple slices.
Learn more: Easy How To Draw an Apple Tutorial and Apple Coloring Page at Art Projects for Kids
24. Chick in egg
Which came first, the chicken or the egg? No need to decide with this directed drawing idea!
Learn more: How To Draw a Baby Chick in an Egg Shell at How To Draw Step-by-Step Drawing Tutorials
25. Nintendo Switch
While kids love video games, it is best for them to unplug from time to time and engage in some hands-on activities like drawing. We can’t think of something they would like to draw more than their beloved Switch!
26. Rocket
Shoot for the stars when you learn how to draw this rocket headed for outer space.
Learn more: How To Draw a Rocket Ship at Drago Art
27. LEGO Man
Since kids love LEGO, what better drawing tutorial to try than this adorable LEGO Minifigure?
28. School bus
Here’s a terrific directed drawing activity for kindergartners when they start school. It will help them see the school bus as a friend!
Learn more: School Bus Drawing Activity in 6 Easy Steps at Proud To Be Primary
29. Dinosaur
If you can draw curves, you can create this majestic dino. (Here’s a T. rex too!)
Learn more: Easy How To Draw a Diplodocus Tutorial and Diplodocus Coloring Page at Art Projects for Kids
30. Pumpkin
This joyful pumpkin would be especially cute in autumn but could be drawn any time of year!
Learn more: Free Pumpkin Directed Drawing Activity at Natalie Lynn Kindergarten
31. Piggy
This pink porker is so darn adorable! That curly tail is the best part!
Learn more: Cute Piggy Art Project at A Blog From the Pond
32. Unicorn
Capture the magic of this sparkly creature with this surprisingly easy directed drawing idea.
33. Santa Claus
Need some quick Christmas decor? Have your class create a whole collection of Santas for the walls.
34. Rainbow chameleon
Drawing this chameleon is only half the fun—filling him in with vibrant colors is even better!
Learn more: How To Draw a Chameleon Tutorial Video and Chameleon Coloring Page at Art Projects for Kids
35. Globe
Ignite an interest in drawing and geography with this fun step-by-step tutorial on how to draw a globe. Although you can draw a realistic map of the world on your globe, you definitely don’t have to!
Learn more: How To Draw a Globe at I Heart Crafty Things
36. Black panther
A lot of schools have panthers for mascots, so why not teach your students to draw one?
37. A skiing squirrel
Too cold to go outside? Put on your slippers, get a piping-hot cup of cocoa, and then sit down to draw this adorable skiing squirrel!
38. Creepy-crawly spider
Draw the outline for this easy spider and then decide how you want to color his body. You can also add a web around him if you’re feeling adventurous!
39. Flower doodle
This brief tutorial is so simple, but it’s the perfect activity to keep an overactive mind quiet.
40. Easy scribble art
This scribble art is similar to the previous project on our list, but it’s perfect for the younger cohort of students. Simply have them scribble a doodle pattern with a Sharpie and then color in the shapes that have been created.
Learn more: Simple Scribble Art for Kids at Welcome to Nana’s
41. Cartoon dalmatian
Since everyone loves a dalmatian, why not learn to draw this adorable little cartoon version? Personalize them with your choice of spot placement and collar colors.
42. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
There has been a resurgence of interest in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles thanks to the new movie, so we think kids will love this drawing tutorial. They say this one is Leo, but you could easily make his fellow ninjas!
43. Friendly hearts
Directed drawing activities that are holiday specific but can be used anytime are some of our favorites! While these adorable hearts would be perfect for Valentine’s Day, we think they would make a great gift during any season.
44. Car
Learning to draw basic everyday objects like a car is an important skill to have since they can be incorporated into many different scenes and scenarios.
Learn more: How To Draw a Car – Step by Step Drawing Tutorial at Easy Peasy and Fun
45. Burger
Some directed drawing activities are super quick but still easy to follow. If you’re short on time but feeling creative, this cute hamburger is the right choice. Just be warned, you will most certainly feel hungry after!
46. A frozen face
This is our face too when the temperature starts to drop! Directed drawing activities like this one are perfect to do during those long, cold winter months.
47. A bright sun
It might seem like there is only one way to draw a sun, but this tutorial shows that you can get really creative in your approach.
Learn more: How To Draw a Sun at Arty Crafty Kids
48. Fish bowl
This fish bowl directed drawing has so much potential for personalization. In addition to using different colors to complete their drawing, kids can also choose from different mediums.
Learn more: How To Draw a Fish Bowl Tutorial and Fish Bowl Coloring Page at Art Projects for Kids
49. A realistic eye
Drawing realistic-looking facial features, especially eyes, can feel scary, but this art tutorial simplifies it. Follow along and then practice in the mirror with your own eye!
Learn more: How To Draw a Realistic Eye at That Art Teacher
50. Cake
Learning to draw this adorable cake is perfect for kids since they love to make homemade cards for friends and family. We especially love the folded-paper technique that reveals the happiest surprise.
51. The best teacher ever
Well this one is certainly going to be a favorite with teachers! This directed drawing makes the perfect gift for your favorite educator.
52. Shape candy
Learning to recognize and draw shapes is an important part of any preschool or kindergarten education, so make it fun with this directed drawing video.
53. Mermaid
Fans of Ariel and The Little Mermaid will surely love this drawing tutorial. Have your students create their masterpieces, then show them the movie as a reward!
Learn more: How To Draw a Mermaid – Step by Step Drawing Tutorial at Easy Peasy and Fun
54. A volcano
While we don’t typically think of volcanoes as being cute, this directed drawing is as adorable as it is explosive. Couple it with a science lesson on volcanoes and you have a whole well-rounded afternoon!
55. Lava lamp
Fans of the 1960s will love this drawing tutorial. If you happen to own a lava lamp, you could bring it in to show your students since most kids have probably never heard of one!
56. Bicycle
This bicycle is a bit more realistic than some of the other directed drawing activities on our list. Grab a pencil and follow along and then trace over it with a Sharpie.
57. A bedroom
Learning to draw an animal or object is great, but there is no substitute for being able to draw a whole scene! Follow along creating this adorable bedroom and then add your own personal touches.
58. School
While most real-life schools probably don’t look so quaint, we think this drawing tutorial is perfect for just about any school day. Regardless of whether you color it realistically or in rainbow colors like the tutorial here, it’s sure to be frame-worthy.