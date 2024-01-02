Regardless of your artistic abilities, you can still help your students improve their own artistry thanks to directed drawing activities. They walk you through the process step-by-step so anyone can create their very own masterpiece. Teachers often lead the session by drawing on the whiteboard or chart paper while students follow along. Although there are a ton of good options for instructional videos, a favorite of ours is the Art for Kids Hub on YouTube—they have hundreds of videos spanning all interests. Here are some of our favorite free directed drawing activities for kids. Grab your favorite art supplies and get creative!

1. Fancy flowers

Draw these simple flowers, then fill them in with markers or colored pencils to personalize them.

Learn more: Draw a Flower at Kitchen Table Classroom

2. Baby Yoda

Whether you call him Baby Yoda, The Child, or Grogu, he’s bound to be one of your most popular directed drawing activities!

Learn more: How To Draw Baby Yoda at Art Projects for Kids

3. An adorable dog

Kids will definitely love this easy-to-follow guide on how to draw a basic dog shape. With a few tweaks, they can personalize it to look like their favorite furry pal.

Learn more: How To Draw a Dog at Easy Peasy and Fun

4. Night sky owl

First, kids draw these simple owls, then they add stars with white crayons. Finally, they use watercolors to add the finishing touches.

Learn more: Owls at Night at Primarily Speaking

5. Tree frog

Who doesn’t love a pop-eyed tree frog? The video guides you through each step of the process as you bring your funny frog friend to life.

6. Sloth

This cheery sloth is just hanging around, begging to be sketched and colored!

Learn more: How To Draw a Sloth at Art Projects for Kids

7. Simple building

Regardless of your drawing ability, you can create a simple house or building like the one shown here just by using basic shapes. Artists can easily customize it to their liking by adding more windows, changing the shape, or choosing different colors.

Learn more: How To Draw an Easy Building at How To Draw Easy

8. Robot

Say hi to this happy robot, then learn how to create one of your own.

9. Person

Drawing people can be intimidating, but this tutorial simplifies things for beginner artists.

Learn more: Man Drawing at I Heart Crafty Things

10. Llama

Llamas are as popular as ever, so they make the perfect choice for directed drawing.

11. Penguin

The free printable worksheet makes drawing this chubby penguin pal a snap.

Learn more: Penguin Activities + A Directed Drawing at Natalie Lynn Kindergarten

12. Happy mug

Since the weather is getting colder, why not warm up with this sweet and silly drawing of a mug winking?

13. Elephant

Those pink ears! Everyone will want to learn how to sketch this playful pachyderm.

14. Chickadee

Check out chickadees at your local bird feeder, then learn how to draw them!

Learn more: Easy How To Draw a Bird Tutorial and Bird Coloring Page at Art Projects for Kids

15. Superhero

Since kids usually love superheroes, they will get a kick out of drawing their very own!

16. Boo bat

We love that this adorable bat is mostly made up of basic shapes that every kid can master.

Learn more: Bat Directed Drawing at Babbling Abby

17. Bunny

This sweet bunny face is the perfect springtime art project.

18. Pop art landscape

Before drawing, give your little artists a brief overview of the Pop Art movement. Afterward, let them put the lessons into place in this fun landscape that includes bright colors and fun patterns.

Learn more: Easy Pop Art Landscape and Pop Art Coloring Page at Art Projects for Kids

19. Humpback whale

Studying the ocean? Try sea creature directed drawing activities, like this humpback whale.

Learn more: Easy How To Draw a Whale Tutorial and Whale Coloring Page at Art Projects for Kids

20. Pine tree

The tree shape is simple, but markers diluted with water turn this into a truly pretty picture.

Learn more: Paint With Markers – Pine Tree Step-by-Step Tutorial at The Kitchen Table Classroom

21. Abstract face

This abstract face is so simple to draw yet provides so much opportunity for individuality and creativity. Follow the steps for the basic outline, then grab your favorite set of markers, paints, or colored pencils and fill the page with color!

Learn more: Easy How To Draw an Abstract Face Tutorial and Coloring Page at Art Projects for Kids

22. Lighthouse

Turn on some soothing ocean sounds and sketch a serene shoreline scene.

23. Apple

An apple a day … makes good drawing practice! We love that this activity includes both a whole apple and apple slices.

Learn more: Easy How To Draw an Apple Tutorial and Apple Coloring Page at Art Projects for Kids

24. Chick in egg

Which came first, the chicken or the egg? No need to decide with this directed drawing idea!

Learn more: How To Draw a Baby Chick in an Egg Shell at How To Draw Step-by-Step Drawing Tutorials

25. Nintendo Switch

While kids love video games, it is best for them to unplug from time to time and engage in some hands-on activities like drawing. We can’t think of something they would like to draw more than their beloved Switch!

26. Rocket

Shoot for the stars when you learn how to draw this rocket headed for outer space.

Learn more: How To Draw a Rocket Ship at Drago Art

27. LEGO Man

Since kids love LEGO, what better drawing tutorial to try than this adorable LEGO Minifigure?

28. School bus

Here’s a terrific directed drawing activity for kindergartners when they start school. It will help them see the school bus as a friend!

Learn more: School Bus Drawing Activity in 6 Easy Steps at Proud To Be Primary

29. Dinosaur

If you can draw curves, you can create this majestic dino. (Here’s a T. rex too!)

Learn more: Easy How To Draw a Diplodocus Tutorial and Diplodocus Coloring Page at Art Projects for Kids

30. Pumpkin

This joyful pumpkin would be especially cute in autumn but could be drawn any time of year!

Learn more: Free Pumpkin Directed Drawing Activity at Natalie Lynn Kindergarten

31. Piggy

This pink porker is so darn adorable! That curly tail is the best part!

Learn more: Cute Piggy Art Project at A Blog From the Pond

32. Unicorn

Capture the magic of this sparkly creature with this surprisingly easy directed drawing idea.

33. Santa Claus

Need some quick Christmas decor? Have your class create a whole collection of Santas for the walls.

34. Rainbow chameleon

Drawing this chameleon is only half the fun—filling him in with vibrant colors is even better!

Learn more: How To Draw a Chameleon Tutorial Video and Chameleon Coloring Page at Art Projects for Kids

35. Globe

Ignite an interest in drawing and geography with this fun step-by-step tutorial on how to draw a globe. Although you can draw a realistic map of the world on your globe, you definitely don’t have to!

Learn more: How To Draw a Globe at I Heart Crafty Things

36. Black panther

A lot of schools have panthers for mascots, so why not teach your students to draw one?

37. A skiing squirrel

Too cold to go outside? Put on your slippers, get a piping-hot cup of cocoa, and then sit down to draw this adorable skiing squirrel!

38. Creepy-crawly spider

Draw the outline for this easy spider and then decide how you want to color his body. You can also add a web around him if you’re feeling adventurous!

39. Flower doodle

This brief tutorial is so simple, but it’s the perfect activity to keep an overactive mind quiet.

40. Easy scribble art

This scribble art is similar to the previous project on our list, but it’s perfect for the younger cohort of students. Simply have them scribble a doodle pattern with a Sharpie and then color in the shapes that have been created.

Learn more: Simple Scribble Art for Kids at Welcome to Nana’s

41. Cartoon dalmatian

Since everyone loves a dalmatian, why not learn to draw this adorable little cartoon version? Personalize them with your choice of spot placement and collar colors.

42. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

There has been a resurgence of interest in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles thanks to the new movie, so we think kids will love this drawing tutorial. They say this one is Leo, but you could easily make his fellow ninjas!

43. Friendly hearts

Directed drawing activities that are holiday specific but can be used anytime are some of our favorites! While these adorable hearts would be perfect for Valentine’s Day, we think they would make a great gift during any season.

44. Car

Learning to draw basic everyday objects like a car is an important skill to have since they can be incorporated into many different scenes and scenarios.

Learn more: How To Draw a Car – Step by Step Drawing Tutorial at Easy Peasy and Fun

45. Burger

Some directed drawing activities are super quick but still easy to follow. If you’re short on time but feeling creative, this cute hamburger is the right choice. Just be warned, you will most certainly feel hungry after!

46. A frozen face

This is our face too when the temperature starts to drop! Directed drawing activities like this one are perfect to do during those long, cold winter months.

47. A bright sun

It might seem like there is only one way to draw a sun, but this tutorial shows that you can get really creative in your approach.

Learn more: How To Draw a Sun at Arty Crafty Kids

48. Fish bowl

This fish bowl directed drawing has so much potential for personalization. In addition to using different colors to complete their drawing, kids can also choose from different mediums.

Learn more: How To Draw a Fish Bowl Tutorial and Fish Bowl Coloring Page at Art Projects for Kids

49. A realistic eye

Drawing realistic-looking facial features, especially eyes, can feel scary, but this art tutorial simplifies it. Follow along and then practice in the mirror with your own eye!

Learn more: How To Draw a Realistic Eye at That Art Teacher

50. Cake

Learning to draw this adorable cake is perfect for kids since they love to make homemade cards for friends and family. We especially love the folded-paper technique that reveals the happiest surprise.

51. The best teacher ever

Well this one is certainly going to be a favorite with teachers! This directed drawing makes the perfect gift for your favorite educator.

52. Shape candy

Learning to recognize and draw shapes is an important part of any preschool or kindergarten education, so make it fun with this directed drawing video.

53. Mermaid

Fans of Ariel and The Little Mermaid will surely love this drawing tutorial. Have your students create their masterpieces, then show them the movie as a reward!

Learn more: How To Draw a Mermaid – Step by Step Drawing Tutorial at Easy Peasy and Fun

54. A volcano

While we don’t typically think of volcanoes as being cute, this directed drawing is as adorable as it is explosive. Couple it with a science lesson on volcanoes and you have a whole well-rounded afternoon!

55. Lava lamp

Fans of the 1960s will love this drawing tutorial. If you happen to own a lava lamp, you could bring it in to show your students since most kids have probably never heard of one!

56. Bicycle

This bicycle is a bit more realistic than some of the other directed drawing activities on our list. Grab a pencil and follow along and then trace over it with a Sharpie.

57. A bedroom

Learning to draw an animal or object is great, but there is no substitute for being able to draw a whole scene! Follow along creating this adorable bedroom and then add your own personal touches.

58. School

While most real-life schools probably don’t look so quaint, we think this drawing tutorial is perfect for just about any school day. Regardless of whether you color it realistically or in rainbow colors like the tutorial here, it’s sure to be frame-worthy.

