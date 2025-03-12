Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Success is not just about strategy — it’s about stamina! As an entrepreneur who works deeply in the health and wellness space, I’ve learned that taking care of my body, mind and energy are key pillars of sustainable success.

Over the years, I’ve read countless books that dive into these topics and have had a profound impact on my personal life and career. Whether it’s for optimizing energy, finding balance or building resilience, below are eight new books that entrepreneurs should pick up — written by experts I deeply respect and, in some cases, am lucky to call friends. Their insights have elevated my life and business, and they might do the same for you.

1. 5 Types of Wealth by Sahil Bloom

Sahil Bloom, an entrepreneur and investor, redefines wealth beyond finances, exploring five key areas — financial, social, emotional, physical and spiritual — and how to nurture each to live a fulfilling life. His perspective is practical and designed to help us focus on what truly matters for long-term success.

I love how this book challenges the traditional view of success and highlights the importance of balance. While most entrepreneurs chase financial wealth, Bloom reminds us that true success is holistic. Bloom’s insights are especially valuable for those looking to align their work with their personal values. I also subscribe to his newsletter — it’s packed with wisdom and actionable prompts.

2. Good Energy by Dr. Casey Means

Dr. Casey Means, a Stanford-trained physician and the co-founder of Levels, takes a deep dive into how blood sugar management impacts our energy, health and productivity. The book offers scientifically backed ways to optimize your metabolic health to feel better and work smarter.

Dr . Means also teaches you how to keep your blood sugar levels stable for sustained energy without the mid-afternoon crashes. (Only 12% of American adults are metabolically healthy.) A 2018 study in the journal Cell Metabolism found that managing blood sugar fluctuations could improve metabolic health and reduce chronic disease risk, highlighting why energy management is crucial for high-performing entrepreneurs.

Dr. Means helped me better understand how to support my metabolic health and know which biomarkers to keep my eyes on.

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins

Mel Robbins, a renowned speaker and author, explores how taking action and letting go of the need to control others’ opinions can unlock your fullest potential. She teaches us to own our decisions and to let go of the urge to manage how other people’s feelings, judgment or opinions can impact us.

Robbins’ ability to break down complex emotions into simple actions resonated with me, especially The 5-Second Rule, which helps prevent overthinking. While I don’t let others’ judgments affect me, this book reinforced my habit of taking immediate action on ideas instead of overanalyzing or trying to control outcomes.

4. The New Menopause by Mary Claire Haver, MD

Although Dr. Stacy Sims is my go-to for women’s health, hormone balance, exercise physiology and performance nutrition, I appreciate how straightforward, science-backed and clear Mary Claire Haver’s book is.

Menopause is inevitable, but Dr. Haver says that “suffering is not!” While I have not hit this stage in my life, I like to tell people that “Me-No-Pause” will be my tagline going forward, based on the knowledge and tools I’m empowering myself with. From Hormone Replacement Therapy to Nutrition, this best-selling author of The Galveston Diet, board-certified Obstetrics and Gynecology specialist and Certified Culinary Medicine Specialist is a leader in changing the conversations around Menopause healthcare. Dr. Haver aims to help women feel at their best — optimizing health, happiness and longevity.

5. Good Stress: The Health Benefits of Doing Hard Things by Jeff Krasno

Jeff Krasno, co-founder of Wanderlust and founder of Commune, has spent his career helping people reconnect with self-care and joy. Krasno draws on his personal experience of having chronic fatigue, brain fog, insomnia and being overweight.

When he was diagnosed with diabetes in 2020, he thought, “How Can That Be? I run a wellness company!” Co-authored with his wife, Schuyler Grant, Krasno distills insights from over 300 conversations with medical experts and thought leaders like Mark Hyman and Deepak Chopra. The book offers practical tools to build resilience, restore balance and extend healthspan — through time-restricted eating, cold and heat exposure, light therapy, meditation, and even eating “stressed plants.”

I found his approach to mindful leadership especially inspiring as an entrepreneur juggling multiple roles and daily challenges. Krasno’s words reinforced the power of cultivating good energy — in both work and life — to drive better outcomes.

6. Born to Walk by Mark Sisson

Mark Sisson, a former elite endurance athlete and the founder of Primal Kitchen Foods (which was sold to Kraft Heinz for $200 million in late 2018), champions walking as a powerful tool for health, creativity and longevity. In his book, Sisson breaks down how this simple habit boosts metabolism, enhances focus and extends lifespan — making it a must-read for desk-bound entrepreneurs.

My clients and colleagues know that I regularly encourage walking calls, and I know firsthand how movement clears my mind. This book is a strong reminder that small, consistent actions can drive big wins for our health and productivity. Also, check out Mark’s latest venture, Peluva, a line of minimalist footwear that he co-founded with his son to help strengthen and realign the feet.

7. Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics by Dan Harris

Dan Harris, co-anchor of Nightline and founder of 10% Happier, wrote this book for those who think they can’t meditate. His beginner-friendly guide makes mindfulness accessible, especially for those who struggle to sit still (like me!).

I met Dan at a conference last year and appreciated his practical insights on how to integrate mindfulness into daily life — even with a packed schedule. His insights reinforced that meditation doesn’t have to be perfect to be effective. The tips on quieting a busy mind are invaluable for staying grounded.

8. Eat Like a Legend by Dan Churchill

Celebrity chef and nutritionist Dan Churchill shares how to fuel your body like an athlete in this cookbook, emphasizing whole foods and simple, nutritious meals to keep you energized and focused. I have tried several of Dan’s recipes; they’re delicious and easy to prepare, providing the right nourishment to power through jam-packed days. As entrepreneurs aiming for peak performance, it’s crucial to recognize that our diet directly impacts energy, focus, and productivity. Churchill’s recipes, such as his One-Minute Miso Salmon, are designed for those who want to eat well and feel great without spending too much time in the kitchen. Churchill’s book also has a “Dinner in Fifteen or Fewer” chapter, which serves up easy and delicious meals. If you’re in New York City, Churchill is the chef and co-founder of Charley St, a fast-casual, healthy restaurant specializing in farm-to-table dishes.

Genuine entrepreneurial success does not come solely from hustle but rather from harmonizing the mind, body and spirit. These books provide actionable strategies to help you create a sustainable work-life balance to perform at your best. While we often focus on growth and results, it’s just as crucial to cultivate habits that nourish us from within. So, pick up one of these books or download it on Audible and start making small, sustainable changes that will charge your energy, productivity, and overall well-being. After all, the greatest investment you can make is in yourself.