Fyre Festival is back—at least, that’s what Billy McFarland wants people to believe. The infamous festival that collapsed in 2017 and sent McFarland to prison for fraud has a sequel planned for May 30 to June 2, on Isla Mujeres, Mexico. But local officials say they know nothing about it.
When tickets for Fyre Festival 2 went on sale, Isla Mujeres’ tourism director Edgar Gasca was caught off guard. “We have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or company about it,” he told The Guardian.
Gasca added that neither the Quintana Roo state tourism minister nor the hotels listed on Fyre’s website had been contacted about hosting the festival. Even Impression Isla Mujeres, a luxury hotel where the event supposedly had accommodations, confirmed it had not received “any approach or inquiry with regards to the event.”
“The organizers didn’t even bother to approach the authorities,” Gasca said. “I think they thought they would just announce it and see if it got traction, then ask for the permits halfway down the path. It’s a bit of a naive way to think.”
The local government has since issued a public denial, making it clear that no permits have been requested. And when Gasca entered the festival’s coordinates into Google Maps? “It takes you to the ocean—between Cancún and Isla Mujeres,” he said, laughing.
Despite the skepticism, McFarland insists that this time, things are different. Austin-based ticketing platform SoldOut.com announced they had partnered with McFarland and are guaranteeing refunds if the festival is canceled. “All proceeds from Fyre Festival ticket sales on SoldOut.com are held securely and will not be settled with Fyre until after the event has successfully taken place,” SoldOut.com President Andrew Hentrich told Billboard.
Tickets range from $1,400 to $25,000, and for those looking for a VIP experience, a $1 million package for eight people includes luxury villas, a private yacht marina, and a private jet to and from Cancún.
McFarland is selling the event as a chance for redemption. “Fyre Festival 2 is about the adventure into the unknown, curating elite, once-in-a-lifetime experiences,” he said in a statement.
One of the biggest concerns is the lack of details. There has been no announcement of musical acts, and Billboard reported that two of the largest booking agencies in the industry have not been contacted by Fyre organizers or their logistics partner, LostNights.
McFarland, who was sentenced to six years in prison but was later released after less than four years, claims he is no longer in charge of the festival’s details, saying in an interview with NBC’s “Today,” “It’s not really about me. It’s about taking the vision, which is strong,”
But with no confirmed lineup, no venue approvals, and no local backing, many are wondering if Fyre Festival 2 will turn out to be as real as the gourmet meals promised at the first event—where guests were instead handed cheese sandwiches in styrofoam containers.
