Using a chainsaw and his imagination, Finnish inventor Janne Kapylehto created ‘ice carousels’ by cutting circular platforms on frozen lakes and spinning them. Kapylehto has made over 80 such carousels over the years, and the locals of Tampere, Finland were able to enjoy one of his most recent creations. They even put up small sauna tents and threw a chilly dance party while being spun around. Unfortunately, the carousel was short-lived, freezing back in place once night fell.