I’m a senior writer here at CBC Edmonton.

While Conservatives traditionally dominate in Alberta, there are a few battleground ridings in the Edmonton area and some electoral division changes that could shake things up.

Two new ridings are up for grabs in Edmonton Gateway and Edmonton Southeast, formed out of the old Edmonton Mill Woods riding that was represented most recently by Tim Uppal.

Uppal is running in Edmonton Gateway. The Conservatives are pitting Jagsharan Singh Mahal against former Liberal cabinet minister and current Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi in Edmonton Southeast.

Another riding to watch is Edmonton Centre, which has flip-flopped between Liberals and Conservatives over the years. Liberal incumbent Randy Boissonnault is not running this time around.

Many Albertans believe this is a high-stakes election, with Calgary-based pollster Janet Brown saying she’s expecting a high voter turnout because of the current political climate.

Edmontonians have told CBC they are concerned about what leader is best for standing up to Trump, but they are also focused on issues like pipelines and the economy.