2024 is right around the corner, and the world’s marketing landscape has changed a lot in this year alone! So, what’s changed in this time? As the internet grows, there are more people selling services and products than ever before. It’s saturated out there. To make an impact, you need to take the status quo and put your own unique twist on it. Think big.

Marketing isn’t just about selling your product, service or idea. It IS your product, service or idea. This is where the game-changer is at. You create your brand through your marketing, not by your marketing. Marketing is where you get to tell your brand’s story to the world. Think about it: If you had the chance to tell the world about your brand (and could do it in any way you choose), how would you do it? Let me go through some tips that might inspire your answer by the end of this article.

1. The “Think Big” mindset — go big or go home

First things first. We’re not here to play it safe; we’re here to disrupt. You’ve got a product or service that’s the bee’s knees? Awesome. Now let’s make sure the world knows it, not with a whisper but with a roar. The “Think Big” mindset is all about doing things differently. Go big or go home!

So, you’ve got the next “it” product or service? Don’t whisper it to the world — shout it! Example: You’ve got a new energy drink? Don’t just send out free samples; sponsor a major sports event. Light that baby up with fireworks, and get influencers to live-stream it. Make it a “can’t-miss” spectacle. Most importantly: Believe in yourself and your brand.

2. Understand the audience, but don’t be limited by them

Everyone’s telling you to know your audience. For sure, do that. But don’t let that box you in. Your audience today isn’t necessarily your audience tomorrow. Stay flexible. Adapt. Pivot if you have to. Just because you sold snowboards last season doesn’t mean you can’t sell beach gear this summer.

Sure, you’ve got to know your audience. But don’t let that put you in a box. Sold snowboards last winter? Pivot to skateboards this summer. Be the brand that says, “Hey, we get you, no matter the season.”

3. The power of storytelling

People don’t buy what you do; they buy WHY you do it. If you can tell a story that connects, you’re gold. Your campaign needs a narrative, a hook, something more than just “Buy Now” slapped on a billboard. This is your brand’s blockbuster movie, and you’re the director. Action!

Your campaign needs a story so compelling it could win an Oscar. If you’re selling organic food, don’t just say it’s healthy — tell a story of how your company is saving local farms and promoting sustainable living. That’s your Oscar-winning narrative right there.

4. Video content: The king of the jungle

If content is king, video content is the king of the jungle. By 2024, if you’re not into video, you’re basically communicating via smoke signals. You’ve got to get on platforms like YouTube, TikTok or whatever the next big thing is. Short-form, long-form, behind-the-scenes, vlogs — mix it up and keep it fresh.

If you aren’t leveraging video content by now, get onto it! For instance, if you’re a fashion brand, YouTube tutorials showing how to rock your collection in multiple ways are a hit. TikTok challenges? Even better. Be the Spielberg of your brand’s story through different video formats.

5. Harness the power of social proof

Look, in a world where everyone’s shouting, sometimes it’s best to let others do the talking for you. Testimonials, user-generated content, influencer collaborations — this is the stuff that social proof is made of. Leverage it. Your audience trusts their peers more than they trust your brand commercials.

Social proof is like the cool kid in school vouching for you. So, get influencers to showcase your product, but also spotlight reviews and testimonials from everyday users. Have a tech gadget? Get it in the hands of industry experts for an unboxing video that their followers will devour.

6. Data-driven decisions

You can’t manage what you can’t measure. That’s why you need a dashboard that gives you real-time insights. I’m talking Google Analytics, SEO tracking, social media metrics — everything that tells you who’s engaging and how. But remember, data isn’t the be-all and end-all. It’s a tool, not a strategy.

Install dashboards that monitor everything from website traffic to how long someone stared at a product on your mobile app. Let’s say, for instance, your camping gear is getting tons of clicks but no buys — maybe you need a flash sale to tip those browsers into buyers.

7. Omni-channel or bust

Your audience is everywhere, so you need to be too. Omni-channel marketing is the name of the game. You’ve got to be where they are, whether that’s on social media, their email inboxes, Google search or even old-school print and billboards.

The consumer of today lives on Instagram, shops on Amazon, and judges purchasing decisions based on Google’s reviews. You need to be everywhere. Your campaign should span from social media ads to email marketing to even classic radio spots if that’s where your audience hangs.

8. Disruptive innovation

Remember the “Think Big” mindset? Well, here it comes into play again. If your campaign looks like everyone else’s, you’ve already lost. Do something bold. Do something innovative. Do something so jaw-dropping that people can’t help but stop and pay attention.

Remember: Disrupt or be disrupted! Be the first to use emerging platforms or technologies in your field. Augmented reality try-ons for your fashion brand, anyone? You want people screenshotting your campaign and saying, “Look at what THESE guys did!”

9. Relationships over transactions

Last but not least, remember that at the core of every successful campaign is a relationship. Your audience isn’t just a sales number; they’re people who will become brand advocates if you treat them right. Provide value, communicate authentically, and aim to build a community around your brand.

Instead of just selling, why not form a tribe? Create content that adds value. Got a fitness brand? Run a monthly “Fitness Challenge” where your community participates, bonds, and yes, uses your products. It’s about creating a lasting relationship, not just a one-off with your customer’s wallet.

You’ve made it to the end, and hopefully, you’ve absorbed these key principles like a sponge. Remember that question I asked at the start? I’m sure by now you’re charged up, ready to shout your brand from a megaphone! Now, it’s not just about having this information; it’s about applying it diligently.

So, what’s next? Action. You need to take these tips and implement them. This is more than just a campaign; it’s a way to build long-lasting relationships that can transform your brand. Remember: Think big. Take 2024 by storm. You’ve got this!