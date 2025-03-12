The Bosnian Prosecutor’s Office has ordered the arrest of three top Bosnian Serb lawmakers, including leader Milorad Dodik.

The arrest was issued after the three failed to respond to a court summons from the chief federal prosecutor.

They are suspected of violating Bosnia’s constitutional order with a string of separatist actions.

“Let’s see how they are going to try to arrest us,” Dodik said in a press conference on Wednesday. “We are not worried, we are determined.”

“This is politically motivated and we don’t want to take part in it,” he added.

Dodik, who leads Bosnia’s Serb-majority statelet Republika Srpska, has repeatedly said he does not recognize the Bosnian prosecution office and will not go to Sarajevo for questioning.

Republika Srpska Interior Minister Sinisa Karan has backed Dodik wholeheartedly, saying, “no one will be arrested.”

“The duty of the ministry of the interior is to protect the constitutional order, the representatives of all institutions, and all citizens … this duty will be fully exercised,” he said.

One of Dodik’s advisers also warned that “any form of radicalization coming from Sarajevo” will be met “ferociously.”

The other two officials sought for questioning are Bosnian Serb Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic and Parliament Speaker Nenad Stevandic.

Why are tensions increasing in Bosnia?

Last month, Dodik was convicted of disobeying orders from the top international official in Bosnia, whose role is to prevent the multi-ethnic Balkan state slipping back into conflict.

A court sentenced him to a year in prison and a six-year political ban.

After his conviction, Dodik passed a series of laws banning the federal police and judiciary from operating within his territory. His own Serb state police then raided federal offices.

In response, European peacekeeping forces announced a”temporary increase”of their forces in Bosnia.

According to Russian state media, Dodik is set to hold high-level meetings with Russian representatives soon. Dodik is an outspoken supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Edited by: Natalie Muller