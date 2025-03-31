An explosion rocked a coal mine in Spain’s northern Asturias region on Monday, emergency services confirmed, saying they had initially been called about a “problem with the machine” in the mine.

Local officials said that at least four people had been killed, and that three were “seriously injured.” Other reports indicated that a total of nine people were injured and two were missing.

Helicopters and ambulances were rushed to the mine in Delgana.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez extended his “sincere condolences” to the families of the victims, wishing a “speedy recovery” to the injured.

“I would like to thank the emergency services who are working on the rescue operation,” he wrote on social media site X.

This is a developing story. Please check back here for updates.