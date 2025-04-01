Icelandic authorities evacuated the town of Grindavik and the nearby Blue Lagoon on Tuesday after magma flows and a series of small earthquakes in the region appeared to indicate that a volcano there could soon erupt.

The Met Office in Iceland has warned that although no magma had yet become visible, an eruption was probably inevitable.

“No magma has reached the surface as of now, but an eruption is likely to occur,” the office said.

A land of ice and fire

People living in some 40 homes in the town of Grindavik, which is near the volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula, were told to leave after the magma flows were detected.

The community, located some 53 km (33 miles) from the capital, Reykjavik, was largely evacuated a year ago when the volcano, dormant for 800 years, came to life again.

The nearby Blue Lagoon luxury spa was also being evacuated, local media said.

The magma flow was accompanied by an intense storm of earthquakes similar to those that have preceded previous eruptions, the Met Office said.

So far, the 10 eruptions that have occurred south of Reykjavik on the peninsula since 2021 have not directly affected the capital or disrupted air traffic by spewing ash into the stratosphere.

Iceland is known as the land of ice and fire for its many glaciers and volcanoes.

Edited by: Zac Crellin