There is a surge of political pressure on dissidents in Turkey and it’s a consequence of the arrest of presidential candidate and Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on March 19.

By now, the wave of repression has reached the world of art.

Particularly actors are increasingly being targeted by the authorities because of their support for the opposition’s calls for a boycott.

The campaign aims at a boycott of companies close to the government, state-affiliated media and even cafe chains with links to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s circle.

The strategy is effective. Several government representatives have already accused the opposition of damaging “national and domestic brands” as well as the Turkish economy.

Many people in Turkey expected clear solidarity from celebrities, particularly on social media. And while some well-known names did meet this expectation, others remained silent. “No actor has to comment on political developments. But as Turkey is currently at a turning point, I think this expectation is understandable,” political scientist Berk Esen told DW.

Turkish TV actress Aybuke Pusat lost her role in a series on Turkey’s public broadcaster TRT Image: Ozgur Gudersoy/ANKA

Crackdown on TV stars

Meanwhile, a number of actors who clearly stood by the calls for a boycott have been punished by the Erdogan system in one way or another. Aybuke Pusat, Furkan Andic and Boran Kuzum used to play character in series produced by the public broadcaster TRT.

However, they were dismissed following their calls for a boycott. Actress Basak Gumulcinelioglu also lost her job for publicly backing Pusat.

Two other actors, Rojda Demirer and Alican Yücesoy, are no longer able to post on X with their accounts blocked. Actor Cem Yigit Uzumoglu was even detained over his public support for the boycott in a clear attempt to intimidate him. He was released a short time later though. All of those actors are starring in popular series watched by millions.

“Censorship needs to stop”

The Turkish actors’ union is active in supporting these actors. “The pressure on art is changing all over the world, including in Turkey,” the union told DW in a statement.

“It often manifests itself in the form of censorship. Censorship is a violation of democratic principles. Art makes society think and emancipates it. Restrictions on artistic forms of expression must stop,” the statement continued.

However, for political scientist Berk Esen, the situation also has a positive angle. “Young artists dare to take a public stand against the government despite 23 years of AKP rule, that is respectable,” he said.

“The fact that these artists are speaking out despite the possible consequences is remarkable. These are not people who regularly speak out on political issues or are openly partisan. They are young, they belong to the new generation. I think this is good news for Turkey,” Esen explained.

The crackdown against demonstrators has meanwhile reached even popular TV actors who lost their jobs on popular TV series Image: KEMAL ASLAN/AFP/Getty Images

No job on public TV

There is particular outrage over the fact that most of the dismissals are taking place at the public broadcaster which is financed by all citizens. “It’s not a secret and it’s even openly stated that these actors were fired because of their attitude, which doesn’t agree with the government,” said the actors’ union.

“TRT is a state broadcaster that exists thanks to the taxpayers’ money. Freedom of expression is enshrined in the constitution. It is unacceptable that our colleagues are dismissed for simply exercising their constitutional right. No citizen should be treated like this.”

Pro-government commentator Cem Kücük though, among others, publicly called on the actors to step back. “Anyone who tries to overthrow the state on state television will pay a price,” Kücük wrote on X.

Another pro-government user commented: “Being paid by the state and calling for a boycott of the state at the same time, that’s not possible.”

“I am not surprised that TRT has fired these actors. It shows once again how biased and loyal the broadcaster is to the government,” criticizes Esen.

This view is echoed by the social scientist Asli Daldal Evren. “As the whole of society is subject to political polarization and pressure, this new wave of repression was to be expected,” the expert on the relationship between politics and film told DW. “Our film history is full of burnt works and suppressed artists,” she added.

The opposition’s call for boycotting shops, businesses and restaurants that are linked to the government has changed Istanbul’s otherwise vibrant street life Image: Pelin Ünker/DW

“Closing the ranks”

“Regardless of the politicization, the industry is a problematic one. Actors have to work extremely long hours and are often not paid fairly,” Asli Daldal Evren says. It was also particularly frustrating that some big roles are not assigned based on talent, but on political proximity, she adds.

Meanwhile, government supporters demand that actors should not get involved in politics.

“No profession other than the police, judiciary and army can be expected to stay out of politics,” said the actors’ union though. “Every citizen must have the right to express themselves politically.” Together with the artists, the body is calling for solidarity: “Now more than ever, we need to close ranks.”

Berk Esen also holds the opposition parties responsible. “If the opposition succeeds in developing new, creative forms of protest, the artists will continue to support them,” he said.

This article was originally published in German.