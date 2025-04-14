Germany’s likely next chancellor Friedrich Merz has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing a war crime after a Russian missile attack killed at least 34 people, including children, in the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

The leader of the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) told German public broadcaster ARD on Sunday that the deadly Russian missile assault was “a deliberate and calculated war crime.”

“There are two waves of attacks, and the second arrived as emergency workers were taking care of the victims,” said Merz.

“That is the response, that is what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin does to those who talk with him of a ceasefire,” he added, mentioning those in Germany who “naively” call for peace talks with Putin.

“Our willingness to discuss with him is interpreted not as a serious offer to make peace, but as weakness,” said Merz.

Russian missile strike hits Ukraine’s Sumy, kills civilians To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Merz remains open to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles

The soon-to-be chancellor also reiterated his support for supplying Ukraine with Taurus long-range missiles, provided such action is coordinated with European allies.

Merz noted that the UK, France and the US are some of the countries who have already provided Ukraine with the missiles.

Outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has refused to provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine, due to the risks of escalating the conflict.

Scholz, a member of the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), earlier called the attack on Sumy “barbaric” and said: “Such attacks show Russia’s claim to want peace for what it really is.”

Former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany criticizes coalition deal

Merz’s tough words on Russia come as his CDU and its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) have struck a coalition deal with the SPD to form a new government. The coalition agreement came after the CDU came in first place in snap German elections in February.

The former Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, has criticized the coalition agreement between the CDU/CSU and SPD, expressing doubts over the new government’s commitment to support Ukraine.

“If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin reads this foggy coalition agreement, he can open a bottle of Crimean champagne,” Melnyk said, referring to the Russian annexation of the Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Germany’s conservatives, SPD reach coalition agreement To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Melnyk criticized the lack of “concrete military” assurances in the coalition deal, saying the agreement contains “only general formulations that fall short of even Olaf Scholz.”

The coaltion agreement says Germany will substantially strengthen and reliably continue “military, civilian and political support” to Ukraine along with its partners, and says Germany will participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine, among other efforts.

Melnyk has been nominated to be Ukraine’s envoy to the UN, so he may come in contact with Germany’s new government in the future.

What happened in the attack on Sumy?

At least 34 people were killed when two Russian ballistic missiles struck the center of the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday.

The missiles hit at around 10:15 a.m. local time (0715 GMT) while people were gathering to celebrate the Christian feast of Palm Sunday.

The attack comes as US President Donald Trump’s administration pushes for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement that “the missile attack on Sumy is a clear and stark reminder of why President Donald Trump’s efforts to try and end this terrible war comes at a crucial time.”

Trump envoy floats ‘zones of control’ plan for Ukraine To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attack proves that Russia is stalling on a ceasefire deal.

“This Friday marked exactly one month since Russia spurned the US proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire. They are not afraid. That’s why they keep launching ballistic missiles,” Zelenskyy said. “Only pressure – only decisive action – can change this.”

UN’s Guterres, European leaders join chorus of condemnation

The attack sparked outrage among European leaders and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who was “deeply alarmed and shocked” by the attack.

The UN chief’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said it demonstrated a “devastating pattern of similar assaults on Ukrainian cities and towns in recent weeks,” recalling that “attacks against civilians and civilian objects are prohibited under international humanitarian law.”

Earlier on Sunday, European leaders across the continent condemned the attack on Sumy.

“This latest deadly attack is a stark reminder of the continued bloodshed perpetrated by [Russian President] Putin,” said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Living with daily shelling on Ukraine’s northeastern border To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Poland’s Donald Tusk criticized “the Russian version of a ceasefire” on “Bloody Palm Sunday.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni slammed the “horrible and cowardly Russian attack” which European Council President Antonio Costa described as “criminal.”

Edited by: Wesley Dockery