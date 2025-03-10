RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Four people died on Monday after a fire at a shelter for the homeless in a city in southeastern Brazil, Sao Paulo’s secretariat for public security said.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene, the statement said, adding that a witness saw someone setting fire to a sofa before trying to flee.

The case was registered as arson, homicide and attempted homicide with Sao Jose dos Campos’ judicial police, which has requested forensics.

Trusted news and daily delights, right in your inbox See for yourself — The Yodel is the go-to source for daily news, entertainment and feel-good stories.

The shelter in Sao Jose dos Campos had 22 people at the time early Monday, the statement said. Eight were injured.

The Comforter of the Afflicted nonprofit that runs the shelter expressed its “deep sorrow” over the fire.

“There is preliminary information that indicates the possibility that the fire was arson, which further increases our anguish and our desire for justice,” it said in a statement on social media.