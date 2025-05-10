It’s been a busy week for AI upstart OpenAI (OPAI.PVT). The company abandoned plans to convert itself into a for-profit enterprise and appointed Instacart CEO Fidji Simo as its new head of applications. It also reached an agreement to purchase AI coding tool Windsurf for $3 billion, according to Bloomberg.

It’s a lot of change in such a short period of time, and the moves leave a number of unanswered questions about OpenAI’s future. What’s more, they’ve done little to shake the ire of OpenAI’s nemesis and onetime co-founder, Elon Musk, who’s staying the course with a legal war against the company’s attempted restructuring.

All of this comes as OpenAI finds itself beset by challengers both in the US and abroad, including the likes of Perplexity, DeepSeek, and Musk’s own X.ai — and as incumbents such as Google (GOOG, GOOGL) work to ensure they’re not left by the wayside.

OpenAI was founded as a nonprofit in 2015 but added a for-profit arm that reported to the nonprofit in 2019. It was structured so that the for-profit subsidiary, technically owned by a holding company owned by OpenAI employees and investors, remained under the control of the nonprofit and its board of directors while giving its biggest backer, Microsoft (MSFT), no board seats and no voting power.

OpenAI had hoped to shed its nonprofit status to attract additional investors and renegotiate with existing ones. But the company said on Monday that it abandoned those plans after hearing from “civic leaders and engaging in constructive dialogue with the offices of the Attorney General of Delaware and the Attorney General of California.”

Instead, the company will turn its for-profit arm into a public benefit corporation (PBC). OpenAI’s nonprofit will control and be a large shareholder of the PBC, giving it a more traditional capital structure where stakeholders receive stock. The new PBC, OpenAI said, would not be constricted by profit caps that currently limit profits for outside investors. Under its current structure, profits exceeding the caps are returned to the nonprofit.

Musk argues that OpenAI’s new for-profit venture is a “facade” and a “PR announcement” meant to obscure company executives’ looting and profiteering off the nonprofit.

Musk claimed in a court document filed on Wednesday that his former partner in charity, OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman, scrapped the for-profit business plan to hide misappropriated donations.