A new species of Neoantistea Gertsch, 1934 from Yintiaoling National Nature Reserve, Chongqing, China (Araneae, Hahniidae
Background
Hahniidae is a family of spiders with 239 species belonging to 29 genera, of which 45 species belong to 9 genera was recorded in China.
New information
A new species of the genus Neoantistea Gertsch, 1934 is described from Yintiaoling Nature Reserve: N. yintiaoling sp. nov. (♂). Morphological descriptions, photos and illustrations of copulatory organs are provided. Photos of N. quelpartensis Paik, 1958 are also presented in order to compare it with new species.
Zheng C, Mu Y, Wang L (2025) A new species of Neoantistea Gertsch, 1934 from Yintiaoling National Nature Reserve, Chongqing, China (Araneae, Hahniidae). Biodiversity Data Journal 13: e155306. https://doi.org/10.3897/BDJ.13.e155306