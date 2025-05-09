Background

Hahniidae is a family of spiders with 239 species belonging to 29 genera, of which 45 species belong to 9 genera was recorded in China.

New information

A new species of the genus Neoantistea Gertsch, 1934 is described from Yintiaoling Nature Reserve: N. yintiaoling sp. nov. (♂). Morphological descriptions, photos and illustrations of copulatory organs are provided. Photos of N. quelpartensis Paik, 1958 are also presented in order to compare it with new species.