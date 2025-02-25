Wow! Finally, it’s feeling nice again outside. Today was the warmest day in three weeks and it’s just the beginning.

Most of the snow has melted with the exception of leftover snow piles (they will be there for at least another week). Southwest winds over the weekend blew out the arctic air and continue to blow in mild air for February. This is likely giving you a touch of spring fever.

For tonight into Tuesday will find mostly clear skies and quiet weather. Temperatures will remain above freezing tonight and will make a run at 70° Tuesday afternoon. In fact, highs in the 70s are expected south of a Joplin to West Plains line.

Skies will become cloudy by Wednesday morning as a cold front drives through the area around midday. The front comes with a chance for scattered rain showers but don’t count on an extended period of wet conditions. Some areas won’t see any rain at all. Temperatures will run about 5 to 10° cooler, but will still run above normal for late February.

The cold front is going to be on the weak side and won’t be returning us back to a winter feel. Temperatures Thursday will remain nice and it looks like a bright and breezy day. We’ll amp up the wind and temperatures further on Friday with some areas making a run at 70°.

This weekend looks beautiful! Another weak front passes by on Saturday with temperatures still running a little above normal through the weekend.

A pair of systems will bring rain chances back to the area Sunday night and again Monday night into Tuesday of next week. Look for colder weather to follow Tuesday’s storm.

