A$AP Rocky‘s parenting skills have proven to be a big turn on for his partner Rihanna.

Speaking to Access Hollywood at the launch party for her latest Fenty X Puma collaboration, the Bajan singer gushed about Rocky and how much their children love him.

She said: “I loved him differently as a dad. This is major, major like — it’s a turn on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad].”

She added: “And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background, I’m an extra. Yep! It happens! … It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it.”

In May 2022, the couple welcomed their first child who they later revealed was named RZA Athelston Mayers, after the Wu-Tang Clan founder.

For sixth months after their child’s birth, the couple refused to publicly reveal his name or face to protect him from press intrusion.

In February 2023, during her performance at Super Bowl LVII, Rihanna announced that she was pregnant again; and they welcomed their second son in August, naming him Riot Rose Mayers.

Rocky recently spoke about potentially collaborating with Rihanna on the fashion side of things, given they both have deals with Puma.

He said: “If me and my lady was to collab, what could we — like, team up and just smash and go crazy on? I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children.

“I think that’s our best creation so far,” he added with a laugh. “Nothing is better than that out there, any design. I mean, we had a third designer come and help — a ghost designer named God, you know — and shaped everything and we had these beautiful angels. So that’s the best collaboration.”

While Rocky has not released an album since 2018, he was recently spotted in the studio with Westside Gunn and Gorillaz.

Gunn posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the three had collaborated on a track: “In the studio all night with the Brodie @asvpxrocky. I still can’t believe he had me in there with the @gorillaz and don’t ask if we cooked something….. OFCOURSE WE DID.”