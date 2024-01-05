A$AP Rocky has a “new collab with [his] baby mom” Rihanna as the face of Fenty Beauty’s new unisex lip balm.

In a new ad spot released on Thursday (January 4), the Harlem native shows off the new Barbados Cherry-powered Lux Balm that’s “packed with vitamin E + shea butter.” The new clip also features a few bars from him.

“Flossy, glossy/Nah bitch this ain’t lip gloss/Lip balm up in my palm/New collab wit my baby mom,” he raps.

Check out the commercial below.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are back to work for the new year following a holiday getaway with their two children in snowy Aspen, Colorado.

Paparazzi spotted the pair enjoying Aspen with sons RZA and Riot Rose last week as they stepped out in matching gray hoodies and tan boots.

Rocky added some flare with a cow-print fur jacket and silver metallic pants while holding Riot, who was sporting a fuzzy green jacket.

The fashionable family was seen shopping at the luxury Western-themed garment store Kemo Sabe.

“This is the Duke and Dutchess of America. The elaborate babies are royalty,” one fan wrote in comments section on The Shade Room‘s Instagram post of the family.

Another added: “He held both kids and let her get her shine. Fellas, take notes!”

related news A$AP Rocky Takes ‘Genius’ Approach With New Bottega Veneta Fashion Campaign December 6, 2023

While at the relaunch party of her Fenty x PUMA line before the holiday break, Rihanna revealed that she finds it a “turn-on” to see A$AP Rocky in dad mode.

“I loved him differently as a dad. This is major, major like — it’s a turn on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad],” she said. “And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background, I’m an extra. Yep! It happens! … It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it.”

In May 2022, the couple welcomed their first child who they later revealed was named RZA Athelston Mayers, after the Wu-Tang Clan founder.

In February 2023, during her performance at Super Bowl LVII, Rihanna announced that she was pregnant again.

They welcomed their second son in August, naming him Riot Rose Mayers.

Rocky recently spoke about potentially collaborating with his superstar girlfriend on a fashion venture, given they both have deals with Puma.

“If me and my lady was to collab, what could we — like, team up and just smash and go crazy on? I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children,” he said.

“I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that out there, any design. I mean, we had a third designer come and help — a ghost designer named God, you know — and shaped everything and we had these beautiful angels. So that’s the best collaboration.”