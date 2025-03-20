As we commemorate Human Rights Day, let’s take a moment to reflect on South Africa’s past, celebrate its progress and renew commitments to deepening a culture of social justice and human rights. This year, under the theme ‘Deepening a Culture of Social Justice and Human Rights,’ the call to action is clear: we must strengthen the institutions and frameworks that uphold dignity, equality, and justice for all. At the heart of this mission lies education, transformative leadership, and strategic partnerships, which align with Sustainable Development Goals 4 (quality education), 10 (reduced inequalities), and 17 (partnerships for the goals).

Education: The Foundation of Human Rights

Education is a fundamental human right and the foundation for sustainable development. It has the power to break cycles of poverty, bridge social divides, and empower individuals to claim their rights. However, South Africa still grapples with deep educational inequalities, particularly in under-resourced public schools (Quintile 1-3), where historical disparities persist. The 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) report revealed that 81% of Grade 4 learners in South Africa struggle to read for meaning, an alarming statistic that underscores the urgency of transformative interventions.

To truly deepen a culture of human rights, we must prioritize quality education for all. This means investing in early childhood development, improving leadership development, and fostering inclusive learning environments that accommodate diverse needs. When learners are equipped with knowledge and critical thinking skills, they become active participants in democracy, advocating for social justice and challenging injustices in their communities.

Addressing inequality requires transformative leadership—leaders who are not just managers of systems but change-makers who challenge the status quo. In the education sector, school principals play a crucial role in shaping learning environments that foster equity and inclusion.

The Leaders for Education (LfE) Programme, implemented by Citizen Leader Lab, exemplifies how leadership development can drive systemic change in public schools. By pairing school principals with experienced business leaders, the programme strengthens leadership capacity, fosters resilience, and equips educators with strategic problem-solving skills. The impact extends beyond individual leaders—strong leadership translates into capacitated principals, better teacher morale, and ultimately a thriving education ecosystem.

As we reflect on Human Rights Day, we must recognize that education leadership is not just about administration; it is about advocacy, transformation, and ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has access to quality education.

Building Sustainable Change Through Partnerships

Achieving a more just and equitable society requires collaboration across sectors. SDG 17 underscores the importance of partnerships in addressing global challenges, and in South Africa, multi-stakeholder collaboration is key to advancing human rights through education.

Leaders for Education programme is a prime example of how partnerships between government, the private sector, and civil society can drive meaningful impact. By leveraging corporate expertise to support school leadership, the initiative fosters cross-sector learning and mobilizes resources for sustainable education reform. Such partnerships must be expanded and replicated to ensure that every school, especially those serving marginalized communities, benefits from strategic investment and leadership support.

Shaping a Future of Social Justice and Human Rights

Our democracy is only as strong as our commitment to justice, equality, and inclusion. Education remains the most powerful tool for empowerment, and transformative leadership is essential for driving systemic change. By aligning our efforts with SDGs 4, 10, and 17, and strengthening partnerships like those championed by Citizen Leader Lab, we can build a South Africa where every child can thrive, and where human rights are not just ideals, but lived realities.

As we commemorate this day, let us reaffirm our collective responsibility to deepen a culture of social justice and human rights—one classroom, one leader, and one partnership at a time.

About The Author

Dorcas Dube-Londt serves as the National Marketing and Communications Manager at Citizen Leader Lab and a Board Member of Casey Foundation Africa. With extensive experience as a researcher and scholar, she is well-regarded for her dedication to social justice, education, and leadership, having received numerous accolades and recognition over the years. Dorcas is also a PhD Candidate.