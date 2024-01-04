On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole, aka The Devil, has unveiled the name of his new faction. The Devil’s revelation came during AEW’s Worlds End on December 30. Adam Cole emerged with his stable, including The Kingdom, Wardlow, and Roderick Strong, following MJF losing his title to Samoa Joe. The subsequent assault by Strong and Wardlow left MJF incapacitated while Cole stood triumphant with his freshly formed faction.

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite kicked off with Adam Cole’s theme playing through the arena, signaling the beginning of the event. However, a twist unfolded as a new theme resonated through the arena.

Introducing a fresh theme at the beginning of the show, the titantron screen revealed the word ‘Undisputed’ with a crown beneath. Eventually, the group’s new identity was disclosed as ‘Undisputed Kingdom’.

Adam Cole, leading his newly formed faction while using crutches, entered alongside Wardlow and the ROH Tag Team Champions, the Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett), accompanied by Roderick Strong.

However, fans may experience déjà vu upon discovering the faction’s new name. Adam Cole and his new faction resurrected memories from his time in WWE NXT as the ‘Undisputed Era’ and The Kingdom from his ROH days.

Adam Cole’s impactful words from AEW Dynamite

The Devil kicked off AEW Dynamite with a promo by questioning fans if they feel any sympathy for him. He stated that MJF wouldn’t be making a return; in fact, he boldly proclaimed MJF as ‘dead.’

Adam Cole furthermore stated that each member of the Undisputed Kingdom would be pursuing individual title belts, with Cole vowing to make a return to the ring.

According to Cole’s plan, Roderick Strong will be going after the AEW International Championship, and Wardlow will go after the AEW World Title. Once Wardlow wins it, he will forfeit the title to Cole upon his return.

Observing the impact of the ‘Undisputed Kingdom’ on the AEW roster in the months ahead promises to be intriguing.