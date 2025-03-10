Ayo Adeyinka, founder of Tafeta Gallery, celebrates the increasing recognition of African modernism in international art circles. At the Venice Biennale, the works of 20th-century African artists, including Ben Enwonwu and Uche Okeke, were showcased for the first time. Adeyinka’s presentation at the Tefaf fair highlights Nigerian artists who blended African traditions with European modernist influences. With rising demand from African collectors, Adeyinka aims to make African art more mainstream, alongside global exhibitions like the Centre Pompidou’s Paris Noir and Tate Modern’s Nigerian Modernism, which celebrate African art’s pivotal role in the post-colonial era.

Source: Financial Times