Following the success of its 6th Summit and Grand Finale held in Kigali, Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) (www.AfricaBusinessHeroes.org) – the Jack Ma Foundation’s flagship philanthropic initiative in Africa – is proud to announce the launch of its 2025 Call for Applications. This year, ABH is building on its momentum to deepen its impact across the continent by actively encouraging applications from typically underrepresented regions in entrepreneurship competitions, including Francophone and Central Africa.

In 2024, ABH saw a historic level of diversity:

39% of applicants were women , with 60% of the Top 10 finalists being female entrepreneurs.

, with being female entrepreneurs. For the first time, a Top 10 finalist hailed from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – a powerful milestone for Central Africa.

– a powerful milestone for Central Africa. And in another first, a Francophone entrepreneur – Henri Ousmane Gueye from Senegal – won the Grand Prize, marking a major moment for Francophone Africa.

Now in its 7th edition, ABH continues its mission to spotlight and support exceptional African entrepreneurs who are creating positive impact in their communities.

Why Apply? Unmatched Benefits for African Entrepreneurs

Winning a spot among the ABH finalists unlocks the resources and support needed to elevate a business. The Top 10 finalists share $1.5 million in grant funding, with the grand prize winner receiving $300,000, the first runner-up $250,000, and the second runner-up $150,000. The remaining finalists each secure $100,000, plus an additional $100,000 for global immersion training.

Beyond funding, ABH finalists gain unparalleled media exposure and access to an exclusive network of Africa’s top business leaders, investors and fellow entrepreneurs. This community enables high-level networking and collaboration as well as mentorship and strategic insights to help scale their ventures.

Throughout the competition, they also receive valuable feedback from seasoned professionals, strengthening their business acumen, storytelling and long-term growth trajectory.

A Testament to Resilience and Perseverance

ABH Managing Director for Africa, Zahra Baitie-Boateng, emphasized the resilience needed to succeed in entrepreneurship, highlighting two standout examples from the 2024 competition. “Henri Ousmane Gueye from Senegal won the Grand Prize on his third attempt, and Alexander Odhiambo from Kenya, our second runner-up, applied twice before reaching the Top 10. Their journeys are a powerful reminder that success at ABH isn’t just about taking home the prize. It’s about resilience – the courage to keep showing up, to learn, to grow and to keep believing in your vision even when the odds are tough. That’s the true spirit of entrepreneurship, and exactly what ABH celebrates.”

Eligibility Criteria

ABH welcomes applications from entrepreneurs across all sectors and African countries. To qualify, applicants must be the founder or co-founder of a business that is registered, headquartered, and primarily operating in Africa. They must be African citizens or direct descendants and have at least three years of revenue with proven market traction.

Application Process

The ABH competition offers valuable learning opportunities at every stage. Judges rigorously review applications in the first round, selecting the Top 50 based on merit. These finalists then face in-depth interviews with seasoned business leaders, who assess their potential and narrow the pool to the Top 20.

Following due diligence on the Top 20, they are announced and advance to the Semi-Final, where they pitch in person to a distinguished panel. Judges then select the Top 10, who compete in the Grand Finale’s live pitch competition to determine the winners of the $1.5 million grant funding.

How to Apply

Entrepreneurs eager to seize this opportunity can begin their journey by registering (https://apo-opa.co/4lc6DNy) an ABH account and confirming their eligibility. The application requires them to articulate their personal vision, business model and future plans, alongside submitting a reference and a video introduction. Aspiring business leaders across Africa are invited to take this bold step toward funding, mentorship and unparalleled exposure.

For more information and to apply, visit https://apo-opa.co/4lc6DNy.

About Africa’s Business Heroes:

The Africa’s Business Heroes prize competition is the flagship philanthropic initiative spearheaded by the Jack Ma Foundation aimed at supporting and inspiring the next generation of African entrepreneurs across all sectors who are building a more sustainable and inclusive economy for the future of the continent. Over a 10-year period, ABH will recognize 100 African entrepreneurs and commit to allocating grant funding, training programs, and support for the development of an entrepreneurial ecosystem. Each year, the ABH prize competition and show features 10 Finalists as they pitch their business to win a share of US$1.5 million in grant money. Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group and the Jack Ma Foundation, created the prize after he made his first trip to Africa in 2017 and was inspired by the energy and entrepreneurial potential of the young people he met with there.