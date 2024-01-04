



ABBA have been bringing in an estimated $2 million a week with their virtual motion capture residency ABBA Voyage in East London, while rock band KISS have announced their own alongside their real-life retirement. This is the future for ageing (and eventually late) stars to immortalise their performances. Yet it’s even more controversial when bringing someone back from the dead without their approval. Nevertheless, Elvis Presley’s estate owners Authentic Brands Group clearly think it’s good enough, having made a multi-million dollar deal with British company Layered Reality, who were behind the Gunpowder Plot and War of the Worlds immersive experiences. Announced today, they will “bring Elvis back through the power of AI and holographic projection, augmented reality, live theatre and multi-sensory effects, in a celebration of his life and musical legacy. As part of the deal, Layered Reality have been given access to thousands of Elvis’s personal photos and hours of the star’s home video archive to create new AI Elvis performances that have never been seen before. The announcement comes ahead of the global icon’s 89th birthday (January 8), and the show will feature a jaw-dropping concert experience where a life-sized digital Elvis will perform iconic moments in musical history on a UK stage for the first time.”

Andrew McGuinness, CEO of Layered Reality said: “Elvis Evolution is a next generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley. Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment – they want to be a part of it. It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy.” In the accompanying video above, he shared: “The King of Rock and Roll is back! In November 2024 we are bringing an Elvis immersive experience which harnesses AI to London for the very first time. It’s going to be a joyful experience of Elvis’ life and I’m delighted to say we’ve secured the global rights to be able to premiere this show from London, but then be able to take it across the world. So as part of this multi-million pound deal with Authentic Brands Group, who have owned the rights to the Elvis estate since 2013, we’ve got access to an archive which includes performance footage, but also includes home footage, which is going to enable us to create an incredibly authentic version of Elvis in AI.”

McGuinness added: “So you’re going to go on a journey from Memphis to Las Vegas, from New York to Los Angeles and really understand what Elvis went through during his life. And the end of this experience is a real crescendo where you’ll see a lifesized Elvis in AI perform some of his biggest hits. Elvis has had an incredible and enduring appeal globally and actually is one of a handful of stars whose legacy really, really endures. As a British company, we’re really proud to have secured the rights to this immersive show, to be able to tell the story of Elvis in a new and exciting way.” The announcement added: “Elvis Evolution will be a memory-making night like no other. There will be an after-party Elvis-themed bar and restaurant on site at the Central London location, with live music, DJs and performances for fans to celebrate the life, the man and the music of one of the most influential pop culture figures of the 20th century.” Elvis Evolution will premiere in London in November 2024 before opening in Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin at later dates. Fans can register for pre-sale tickets and info here.





