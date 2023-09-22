Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a world where digital interactions dominate, the symbiotic relationship between artificial intelligence (AI) and branding is transforming the landscape. While AI can’t replicate the genuine human touch, it’s emerging as a powerful tool to forge authentic connections with consumers.

In the competitive business landscape, companies of all sizes are looking for opportunities to work smarter, faster and better than the competition. An increasing number of AI tools can assist with branding and reputation management, but the overwhelming number of options leaves many falling short.

The human connection beyond the algorithm

The first and most important step is to understand AI as an assistive technology, not a replacement for human effort entirely. Secondly, it’s critical to be aware of the personalized, connected interactions that today’s consumers demand. Emotional connections create a resonance with potential customers, leaving them with confidence and trust in the brands they choose.

In today’s world, branding is all about making that connection with your audience. By nature, it’s a process that requires empathy, understanding and creativity. You’re trying to figure out:

How to present your brand as an authority within your industry.

How to use branding to build trust and connection with your audience.

What “branding” even means to today’s audiences.

How you can bring this all together to succeed in branding your business properly.

Understanding human interactions and behaviors can help you create more successful strategies in branding, marketing and beyond. When you add the power of AI, you can do even more.

AI as a catalyst for personalization

As we’ve learned from the use of various AI tools and machine learning models, vast amounts of data can be analyzed in a very short amount of time. For businesses looking to improve their personalization, this is a huge benefit. No longer do your employees have to spend hours sifting through and organizing customer data to deliver personalization. They can simply put the AI to work to gather insights on preferences and user expectations.

This will allow you to deliver an enhanced customer experience that includes everything from tailored recommendations for products and services to customized messaging in your marketing campaigns. And you can do it all without having to cull the data yourself when you enlist the help of AI.

In the past, the focus was mostly on market segmentation, or dividing audiences and defining customer personas based on certain demographics or other factors. Businesses were looking at this as a more targeted option than blanket marketing, and it became the norm. AI takes that one step further, refining the targeting process even more and allowing your brand to make connections with your customers on a deeper level.

The role of AI in storytelling and creating emotional connections

There are several AI tools that you’re probably already using to help you tell the right story with your content. Keyword research, topic generation tools, analytics reports (that are AI-generated) — the list is longer than you might think.

AI is a powerful element in storytelling because it can use the data provided to identify narratives that resonate with various audiences. Artificial intelligence and automated tools can help you optimize the delivery of your content, too, so that your stories find the right users at the right time.

This also helps brands identify the emotional triggers that drive consumer behavior, which makes it easier to create an emotional connection in the brand experience. Emotional AI is even becoming more popular, as tools that can identify emotions through words or facial recognition are being developed by many big players in the industry.

And those emotional connections are what will set your brand apart. Take, for example:

Brazil’s Yellow Line used AdMobilize emotional AI to measure face metrics and display ads based on people’s emotions.

MetLife implemented an emotional AI coaching tool to help agents better detect emotional states and provide real-time tips and assistance for agents. This increased their NPS score, Perfect Call scores, and issue resolution and decreased call handling time.

These are just a couple of examples of how many brands are starting to use AI to create emotional experiences that today’s audiences enjoy.

Enhancing brand consistency

Of course, we can’t talk about AI and automation without discussing the benefit of consistency. With AI, you can maintain brand consistency across all platforms and touchpoints without having to even think about it. AI can help you align messaging, tone and design to come up with a cohesive brand identity that you can share with the world.

AI can even help you identify areas where things aren’t consistent or instances of your brand that may need a second look. This helps you further ensure that you’re staying ahead of the competition and delivering the connected experience that people desire. AI can even go as far as to outline a strategy or process for you so that you can further refine it into manageable touchpoints and provide a consistent experience from start to finish.

AI and human authenticity: A synergy

AI cannot replace the authenticity of human creativity and conceptualization. However, it can enhance several areas of the human experience. In an era of AI-driven innovations, maintaining those authentic connections with your consumers remains a priority. While AI is a tool that can optimize data analysis, personalization, storytelling, and branding, the human element remains at the core of brand-consumer relationships.

By embracing AI as an augmentation to your human efforts, your brand will be able to forge a path toward meaningful, personalized interactions that resonate in today’s digital world. AI is poised to become a powerful tool for branding and marketing, amplifying the capabilities of your human employees and delivering data-driven insights that will help you create more effective branding strategies moving forward.