Alcidion unveils genAI apps

ASX-listed health IT provider Alcidion has announced new generative AI-based solutions developed in collaboration with Google Cloud.

Alcidion has utilised Google Cloud’s Gemini on Vertex AI to develop a new AI-powered scribe and patient record summary application.

Based on a media release, the new scribe feature can capture and transcribe dialogue into the Noting module of the Miya Precision platform and analyse clinical notes to identify patient problems, which are mapped to hospital coding systems.

Meanwhile, its new AI-powered patient record application integrates with source systems like EMR and PAS to produce an integrated patient care record and summary. It also provides a streamlined view of timely patient information, including allergies and comorbidities.

New AI achieves close to 100% accuracy in endometrial cancer diagnosis

A new AI model developed in Australia has demonstrated higher accuracy in identifying endometrial cancer in tissue images.

Called ECgMPL, the model reportedly outperformed current models, which have shown between 79%-91% accuracy, by achieving near full accuracy of 99.26%.

“Optimised through ablation studies, self-attention mechanisms, and efficient training, ECgMLP generalises well across multiple histopathology datasets thereby making it a robust and clinically applicable solution for endometrial cancer diagnosis,” explained Dr Asif Karim, a lecturer at Charles Darwin University and a co-author of the ECgMLP study.

The model, which also demonstrated potential applications to other cancer types, performed the same near full accuracy in detecting colorectal, breast, and oral cancers.

Global Health digitises workflow for youth charity

Global Health signed a A$1 million (over $600,000) deal to optimise the operations of youth charity Youturn with a suite of digital solutions.

The three-year contract involves streamlining case management and service delivery, implementing a digital front door for online engagement between services, clinicians, and clients, and rolling out a secure messaging application.

According to a media release, the implementations will cover the community organisation’s key services, including Youth Enhanced Services, eight headspace centres, and StandBy services providing phone counselling and after-hours support.