Alejandro Garnacho has said he’s “happy” at Manchester United despite continued speculation about his future.

The 20-year-old forward was the subject of a bid from Napoli during the January transfer window while there was also interest from Chelsea.

There has been talk that United could look to cash in on Garnacho, an academy graduate, to help fund a summer overhaul of the squad.

But ahead of the Europa League semifinal second leg against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, the Argentina international tried to dampen the links.

“I have a contract here until 2028 so I am happy here,” Garnacho said.

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from Manchester United. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Garnacho was in and out of the team following Ruben Amorim’s appointment in November, but has since taken on a key role in the Portuguese coach’s system.

He was dropped from the squad for the Manchester derby in December because Amorim believed he had failed to listen to instructions while he waited to come on as a substitute in a Europa League game against FC Viktoria Plzen three days earlier.

The issue was eventually put down to a misunderstanding and Garnacho has gone on to record his best season in terms of both appearances and goals.

“We know we have to work hard to be even in the squad and I just have to train well every day and I will be available for all the games,” Garnacho said.

“I think it is not easy when, in the middle of the season, you change the manager and all the staff but in my mind it is always to try to work hard every day and show the manager I need to play and that is the only thing I need to do.”

As well as questions about Garnacho’s future at United’s news conference on Wednesday, Amorim was also asked about Bruno Fernandes following links with Al Hilal.

The Saudi side have ear-marked the midfielder for a summer move, but United are keen to keep their captain at Old Trafford.

“I think it is easy to understand [his importance], not just because of the numbers but the way he plays, the importance that he has during his five years here,” Amorim said.

“He is a top player, we need top players. He is a leader, he’s the captain, so he’s really important.

“It’s normal that a lot of clubs want a player like Bruno, like Garnacho, like others.

“But we want to keep the best players, and Bruno is clearly one of the top players in the world, so our idea didn’t change. We want Bruno here.”