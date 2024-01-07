Gamers are a passionate bunch, and we’re no exception. These are the week’s most interesting perspectives on the wild, wonderful, and sometimes weird world of video game news.

The Week In Games: Pocket Monsters And Simulated Goats

This Sought-After Travel Cup Is The New Rare Pokémon Card

If you tried to venture to your local Target for some groceries or perhaps a discounted appliance this past Wednesday, January 3, you might have noticed a massive line snaking around its brick edifice. Based on historical reasons why a huge congregation of people would wait outside a retailer in the wee hours of the morning, you might have thought it was for a new Pokémon card set, or maybe a rare Nintendo bundle. But no, instead, the line of people standing (and fighting) in line are trying to buy a portable cup. Yes, a drinking cup. – Alyssa Mercante Read More

These Are The Hugely Popular Games You Can’t Stand

We asked and you answered. Some games and franchises, no matter how popular they are, just don’t make the cut for some of us, and we wanted to know which ones just don’t click with you. – Claire Jackson Read More

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Is A Super-Sized Slice Of Paradise

Back in November, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama said that Infinite Wealth was the biggest game in the series yet. He described it to Japan’s Game Watch as a “monster-class game longer than anything we’ve made so far.” Eep. The series is known for its ostentatious helpings of optional content, and while main stories usually run around 20-30 hours, it’s awfully easy to double that playtime if you get sucked into minigames and sidequests. Do you have 80 hours to play a new Yakuza game? I sure don’t! But I’m sure I’ll manage to find it somehow. – Jen Glennon Read More

Kotaku Asks: What Hugely Popular Game Just Isn’t For You?

We all have our favorite franchises and one-and-done games, be it classics like Super Mario Bros., Final Fantasy, Tetris, or more modern series like The Last of Us, Halo, or Uncharted Others we happily play, but they don’t become go-to favorites. And then there are those games that we’re just so definitely, clearly, absolutely sure are not for us that we can go on at length as to why. – Claire Jackson Read More

Alex Jones Game Packs So Much Stupid Into 48 Minutes

Like too many movements, there’s a thing the alt-right does that’s pretty essential to its survival: it obfuscates everything it believes in overlapping layers of irony. No one involved is in any form of agreement over which aspects are irony and which are sincerely held beliefs, which only adds to this bizarro wall of gibberish that protects it from any form of intellectual scrutiny. Yes, some of them absolutely believe there’s a pedophile ring being run out of a pizza parlor in Washington, D.C., and would die in the cause’s name. Others, meanwhile, laugh at you for thinking that’s really a thing the alt-right believes, you libtard idiot cuck. Apply the same to every other element of their clusterfuck of deranged and bigoted beliefs. – John Walker Read More