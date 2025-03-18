Algerian officials have emphasised that their refusal to accept deportees stems from concerns about due process and France’s violation of international legal standards [Getty]

A dispute over the fate of 60 Algerians that France is aggressively attempting to deport has deepened a diplomatic rupture between the two countries, further straining relations that have approached a historic low over the past year.

Algeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday condemned a French list of Algerians “with a dangerous profile” targeted for deportation. The ministry accused France’s Interior Ministry of bypassing diplomatic protocols and violating the rights of the Algerians by denying them fair trials.

The ministry statement rejected “threats, intimidation attempts, ultimatums, and any coercive language”, condemning France’s heavy-handed tactics as disrespectful and colonial in nature.

France’s hardline Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who has previously threatened to terminate decades-old immigration and visa agreements, escalated tensions on Tuesday by vowing to retaliate in a post on X.

The list marks the first time that France has publicly disclosed the names of Algerians targeted for expulsion. The individuals identified are a small fraction of those France has previously claimed are slated for deportation.

As right-wing forces have gained influence in France, officials such as Retailleau have pushed for harsher immigration policies, with the government stepping up its efforts to forcibly remove Algerians.

Data submitted to France’s parliament last year revealed that fewer than 10 percent of French expulsion orders result in actual deportations, highlighting the political nature of France’s aggressive push to target Algerians.

The list of Algerians targeted for deportation includes a 37-year-old suspect sentenced to life for his alleged role in an eastern France stabbing attack last month, and three TikTok influencers accused of inciting violence – claims Algeria has dismissed as politicised and unjust.

With economic difficulties and political dissatisfaction mounting in Algeria, officials have strongly pushed back against what they see as France’s colonial mindset.

Algerian officials have emphasised that their refusal to accept deportees stems from concerns about due process and France’s violation of international legal standards.

Despite lingering tensions since Algeria won independence from France in a bloody liberation war over 60 years ago, the two countries have maintained cooperation on security, migration, and trade.

However, relations have worsened significantly under French President Emmanuel Macron and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Macron’s accusations that Algeria’s government exploits “hatred of France” as a governing strategy have fueled further resentment in Algeria.

Last year, Macron angered Algiers by shifting France’s stance to back Morocco’s plan for Western Sahara, abandoning Algeria’s long-standing support for a referendum on self-determination.

France’s reversal triggered a diplomatic crisis that has since spiralled into disputes over trade, the treatment of imprisoned French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, and unresolved grievances about the devastating impact of France’s colonial nuclear testing in Algeria.

French politicians, particularly conservative figures aligned with Macron’s government, have escalated anti-Algerian rhetoric, accusing Algeria of attempting to “humiliate” France.

Some have called for terminating Algeria’s special immigration status, recalling France’s ambassador from Algiers, and cutting off visas for Algerian diplomats.