An all-clear was issued at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital in San Bernardino County around 8 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a possible gunman in the emergency department prompted an evacuation of the facility, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in an 8:10 p.m. statement that the incident appeared to be a swatting call and that no injuries were reported.

“After a thorough investigation, it was confirmed there is no active threat on campus and normal business operations have resumed,” hospital spokesperson Briana Pastorino said. “Law enforcement will remain on campus to continue any necessary investigation.”

The Sheriff’s Department issued an initial statement around 6:40 p.m. saying deputies were at the scene and actively clearing the facility in response to reports of a possible armed individual.

Loma Linda hospital employees were evacuated after the report of a gunman, which was determined to have been a swatting incident. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

People were advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes around the hospital, which is at 11234 Anderson St. in Loma Linda.

A text message alert was sent to students on campus and medical buildings nearby, saying, “This is not a drill: Initiate immediate protective actions. If confronted with a threat, RUN, HIDE, FIGHT,” according to reporting from ABC7.

The 364-bed Children’s Hospital serves about 90,000 patients a year, according to its website. It is housed within Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed an initial massive response of law enforcement vehicles and helicopters, tying up traffic on surrounding streets around 6:30 p.m.

Helicopter footage captured by KCAL9 showed people being escorted out of the hospital around 7:30 p.m. in what appeared to be a calm and orderly manner.