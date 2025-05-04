Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Small businesses spend between $10,000 and $49,000 per year on technology, including software, according to a CompTIA survey. Too often, this spending is on an inefficient mix of services and platforms.

There’s a better option for businesses to invest in with a lifetime purchase: Sellful. Sellful is the AI-powered, one-stop shop for website building, CRM, marketing, invoicing, project management, and basically anything else you could need to run your business from a single software platform. And it’s currently discounted to $399, down from $1,497.

Software with AI-powered business tools

It’s hard to meet all of your business’s needs in a single platform. But when you start mixing and matching platforms, there’s a chance your team could lose efficiency or start duplicating tasks across platforms. Sellful ends that, offering white-labeled tools for enterprise resourcing including: building websites, creating online shops, managing contacts in your CRM, invoicing, scheduling appointments, integrating point of sale, and so much else.

At each level of these tools, you are supported by AI tools. Automate your help desk tasks by triggering the creation of support tickets. Set up outreach and communication schedules with AI. You can even generate your entire website with AI assistance and then tweak it to your liking.

Work more efficiently with content cloner tools. Set up AI assistants and chatbots. Send 50,000 emails free, and add on individual packs of 10,000 emails for just $10 per month. If your business wants to use it, you’ll find the tool on Sellful.

Unlock the wide range of digital services businesses need in a single place when you opt into the Sellful all-in-one platform for a single payment of $399.

