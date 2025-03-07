An Amazon delivery driver has been arrested after allegedly assaulting people while working in Los Angeles County.

Fernando Barreto-Hernandez, a 24-year-old Los Angeles resident, was arrested Jan. 24, according to a Glendale Police Department news release. While working as an Amazon delivery driver, he allegedly assaulted a woman on Jan. 21 while she was walking near Brand Boulevard and Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale.

Three days later, Barreto-Hernandez was arrested in connection with a similar incident that occurred in December, in which a female minor was assaulted, police said.

Barreto-Hernandez is out of custody on bond and was charged with lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and touching a person against their will for sexual arousal. He has pleaded not guilty.

Barreto-Hernandez has worked for Amazon, Amazon Flex and FedEx. Anyone with information about other potential victims is urged to contact detectives with the Glendale Police Department’s assaults unit at (818) 548-3106.