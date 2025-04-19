



If you’re a hot sleeper shopping for new bedding, Amazon is currently selling a $105 Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set for just $52.

Made from bamboo-derived rayon, this popular budget cooling sheet set offers a moisture-wicking, cool-to-the-touch feel through all months of the year. The breathable fabric has a unique twill weave, smooth as silk, and extra durable. The set includes matching pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet with an elastic band, which fits mattresses up to 16 inches thick. Bedsure recommends that they be machine-washed on a gentle cycle with cold water, and cautions against using fabric softener or bleach.

Bedsure Cooling King Sheet Set, $52 (was $105) at Amazon

“These are the best cooling sheets I’ve ever had. In fact, they’re so cool that they may be a little chilly at first getting into bed, especially in the winter months,” one shopper wrote. “However, if you sleep hot like I do, you’ll welcome the cool feel… I decided to buy more. There are other brands that are far more expensive, and do not look and feel as good as these sheets.”

“I have a medical condition that makes my skin very sensitive to fabrics, and I am a hot sleeper,” said another reviewer. “I can’t tell you the number of sheets I buy in a year that I have to return because I feel like my skin is on fire when I lie on them. These sheets are heaven-sent; I will never buy any others. They are so soft, very comfortable, and keep me cool all night long… The quality of the fabric is exceptional and not cheaply made. They’re a great value for the money.”

If this king-sized set isn’t quite what you’re looking for, Bedsure also offers alternatives in sizes ranging from twin to California king and split king. And you can find them in pink, blue, violet, white green, and plenty of other natural earth-tone styles.

Slip into a bed of luxury — and stop waking up sweaty — when you save $53 on the Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set at Amazon.