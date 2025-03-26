



Nothing welcomes spring like a deep clean, but our hectic 21st-century lifestyles often mean that time—and energy—are not always on our side. That’s where a robot vacuum comes in. It will have your floors looking sparkling clean without having to spend time hauling around a stick vacuum. If you’re looking for a way to sweep up any dirt and debris without having to lift a finger, a robo vacuum is the perfect solution.

Right now, the Kilgone Robot Vacuum and Mop is currently on sale for an incredible price at Amazon. Marked down to $154 from its original price of $535, it’s a deal not to be missed.

Kilgone Robot Vacuum and Mop, $154 (was $535) at Amazon

The versatile 2-in-1 robovac easily transitions between vacuuming crumbs, pet hair, and dirt, as well as mopping up messes, spills, and splashes. The high-capacity dust box and water tanks will ensure thoroughly cleaned floors, even in high-traffic areas. The slim and sleek design glides easily along wooden flooring, tiles, and carpet. And if the device gets too close to the walls, the infrared anti-bump feature will kick in, so you don’t have to worry about any accidental damage to your walls.

With app and voice control, using the vacuum is as simple as calling out a command or touching a button on your phone. The robovac, quite literally, takes the heavy lifting out of your cleaning routine.

“This robot vacuum works great! It cleans efficiently, navigates well around obstacles, and saves me so much time,” one reviewer wrote. “Definitely a game changer for keeping my home tidy!”

“The vacuum has a lot of power! It was able to vacuum everything from dust and hair to little pieces of trash. The battery lasted a long time, and it was able to finish the job completely,” said a second shopper. “I found the noise level was the same compared to my other vacuum robot, so it’s not bad. I’m very happy with it and I recommend it!”

Keep your floors clean with the Kilgone Robot Vacuum and Mop at Amazon for only $154.