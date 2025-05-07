



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As we head into the summer months and are spending more time outside, now is the perfect opportunity to invest in your outdoor space. An umbrella is a great way to turn any backyard or outdoor space into a shady oasis.

The Abba Patio 9-Foot Lyon Outdoor Patio Umbrella is now $30 at Amazon, which is down from the original $70 price tag. This outdoor umbrella measures 7.9 feet tall and 9 feet wide when opened. It features a double-layer vent at the top that reduces wind pressure and a crank system to easily raise or lower the umbrella. At 57% off, this is a great deal to capitalize on before the summer months.

Abba Patio 9-Foot Lyon Outdoor Umbrella, $30 (was $70) at Amazon

The umbrella’s material is made of outdoor-rated polyester with a UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) 50+ that blocks 99.9% of harmful UV rays. There’s also a button that allows the umbrella to tilt to three different angles to provide shade throughout the day as the sun moves. When it’s not in use, there is a clasp to secure the folded umbrella in place. One thing to note is that an umbrella base is not included, so you can use an existing base or purchase one separately.

Related: Amazon is selling a $495 Bulova watch for just $238 that ‘looks ten times more expensive’ than it is

This umbrella has a total of 4.6 stars and over 1,200 perfect ratings, with shoppers raving about the umbrella’s design and features.

“Great price for a well-designed umbrella. Easy to set up, easy to put up or down,” one shopper said. “The color was perfect! The quality is awesome. It looks like I’m at a resort sitting by the pool with this nice umbrella next to me.”

“What truly sets this umbrella apart is its adjustable tilt mechanism, allowing for a customizable shade experience,” another reviewer said.

This is a limited-time Amazon deal, meaning it won’t last long, so be sure to add it to your cart now for only $30.