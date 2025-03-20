



Making homemade versions of your favorite store-bought foods is a great way to save money and feel more connected to what you put in your body. The satisfaction of making something from scratch is unbeatable, especially if it turns out to be more delicious than expected.

We found a food dehydrator at a great price that allows you to make your own jerky and dried fruit at home. The Psiidan Food Dehydrator is currently available for $200 at Amazon. Originally $700, you could get three of these appliances and still not reach the original $700 retail price!

Psiidan Food Dehydrator, $200 (was $700) at Amazon

This electric food dehydrator comes with 10 presets to take the guesswork out of making your own dried creations. The presets include buttons for dehydrating chicken, fish, pork, tomatoes, mushrooms, lemons, pears, bananas, kiwis, and apples. The timer ranges from 1 to 48 hours, and the temperature settings span 95 degrees Fahrenheit to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s equipped with an automatic shut-off function to give you peace of mind. An 850-watt heating element and rear-mounted fan provide even heat distribution.

This food dehydrator measures 15.87 inches deep by 13.03 inches across by 15.94 inches high, meaning you can fit it on a counter or kitchen island. Don’t let its size fool you: It fits 12 trays to make multiple batches of dried snacks at once.

Shoppers compliment the countertop appliance on its quietness, ease of use and cleaning, and value, with one shopper noting it’s “perfect for making healthy snacks at home.”

“I couldn’t be happier with this product,” another shopper wrote. “It is much quieter and faster than other dehydrators that I have used. I’m drying everything in the house: Flowers, orange slices, salmon, bananas — great healthy snacks.”

“The powerful 850-watt [machine] ensures that the dehydration process is quick and efficient,” a reviewer added. “I especially love the 10 preset functions, which make it very easy to use. Whether I’m making jerky, dog treats, or drying vegetables and herbs, the operation is straightforward. The adjustable timer and temperature control guarantee the best dehydration results for my ingredients. It’s definitely a great assistant in the kitchen. Cleaning is easy as well, and the overall design is very durable.”

More than 200 units have been purchased in the past month, so don’t wait to snag a dehydrator of your own. Shop the Psiidan Food Dehydrator for $200 at Amazon.